I was sitting quietly this morning. The word, requiem, came into my mind. Requiem - a heavy word. A formal ritual for someone who has recently died. A public acknowledgement of a death.
I was not feeling grief. I felt an inner quiet. A quiet recognition of the loss, the death of the worldI I had inhabited - or rather, the death of the world I had believed I inhabited.
I found pen and paper, and began to write a requiem for that simpler world that did not exist.
I’ve heard many people say, I want to go back to . . . And also, We’ll never get back to . . .
I say: I was never living in the world I believed in.
And so, REQUIEM - for my belief that the world was as it appeared to me to be. Wrongs, wars, famines, injustices. But no force intent on enslaving us all, destroying this planet.
REQUIEM
Requiem
for the world I knew
Requiem
It no longer exists
Requiem
I remember and grieve it
this world I believed in
This world where the world was safe
Yes, wars and famines
But the world was safe
Yes, massive injustices, mass killings
But the world was safe
Or so I believed it to be
Now, requiem
for a lost world
gone forever
the lost world of my belief
The seemingly solid firmament
has been torn
broken
A cabal a cohort
against us
against the world
that I believed in
My planet is in danger
Requiem
I am alone
as if at a graveyard
as if at the edge of a grave
I am at a private requiem
for a lost world
where the evil
was out of sight
where the evil forces
made their evil moves
but I did not know
It felt so solid
that world I mourn
that world with a thick veil
between what I saw
and the forces
making their moves
playing their game
Requiem
For a moment I am in a cathedral
high vaulted dome above me
the coffin in front
I am quiet
In the stillness I wait
to know my next move
Maybe it is time
to take time
to honor
the deep inner loss
Elsa
Mar 11, 2024
It has been one of the strangest of times Elsa, since 2020, to rethink every thing I thought was life, the world we live in - I knew it was not all rosy!! I knew there were some untruths that we had been taught. een I knew things were going wrong (teaching children there are many genders and they can choose which one they want to be etc). But the extent to the false life I have been living in, the panto front stage and the goings on backstage ALL my life has been staggering. The Truman Show but most of the world population in the show.
And still so many not aware of it. It has been sad, galling, a steep learning curve, disappointing, but also liberating to see clearly now. I can only hope that the masses understand that a few insane people have completely hoodwincked us and make them run for the hills.
Maybe the German word "Enttäuschung" (Disappointment) might help.
- Enttäuschung
- Ent täuschung
- End täuschung
- Ende täuschung
- Ende Täuschung
- Ende der Täuschung (end of deception)
Wellcome reality - as the evil we see right now, has always been there - under heavy camouflage.
We The People have now begun to cut through the veil of darkness, of secrecy, of perfectly hidden crime, of stealth crime organizations, that just pretend to be social, and of deeply criminal governments.
Once you decide to clean up any place like the CIA - and pull the rug - the next thing you see is dirt, chaos & evil.
THAT is what we see now - as the great CLEAN-UP has begun - just keep going . . .