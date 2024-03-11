I was sitting quietly this morning. The word, requiem, came into my mind. Requiem - a heavy word. A formal ritual for someone who has recently died. A public acknowledgement of a death.

I was not feeling grief. I felt an inner quiet. A quiet recognition of the loss, the death of the worldI I had inhabited - or rather, the death of the world I had believed I inhabited.

I found pen and paper, and began to write a requiem for that simpler world that did not exist.

I’ve heard many people say, I want to go back to . . . And also, We’ll never get back to . . .

I say: I was never living in the world I believed in.

And so, REQUIEM - for my belief that the world was as it appeared to me to be. Wrongs, wars, famines, injustices. But no force intent on enslaving us all, destroying this planet.