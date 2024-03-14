Nothing to do but wait, in one case. Trying to get enough pieces of a puzzle, in another. And then there is allowing time for gentle rain.

Nothing to do but wait. The next day of Reiner’s trial is weeks away. Day 8 has just happened. I know bits about what happened, but it’s a muddle. I’m waiting for English translations of accounts of the day, as I’ve become used to getting. I love to send out the information - a gift to people, something I can do. I’m eager to get the translations. But right now nothing to do but wait.

Trying to get more pieces of a puzzle. I have fallen into a puzzle. I know some of the pieces. The evidence of Robert Brame - the years of meticulous evidence establishing the many recent unnatural fires in California, including the one Ed Wackerman has been charged with setting.

Then there is the lawyer of Ed Wackerman. That’s another part of the puzzle. He does not care for Robert Brame’s evidence, from what I’ve been able to make out so far.

The lawyer has said the prosecutor doesn’t have enough evidence to convict him. It’s not for Ed to establish his innocence. They need to establish his guilt.

But to me that’s like being charged with murder and told not to prove you’re innocent though you have the proof, because it’s the prosecution that needs to establish you’re guilty.

There is also Ed Wackerman himself - whom I don’t know at all yet, except as the person wrongly charged. What does he want to do?

There are more pieces to the puzzle - like that Ed’s arrest happened over 8 months ago, and I am just coming into this now, with a pre-preliminary hearing in only a few day when the evidence has not been deposed and Robert Brame will not be around.

Everything feels urgent and muddled - like suitcases open, the trip planned and paid for, the flight scheduled and ready to go, the packing undone.

But is there urgency?

And even if there is, how much use is it if I push?

I have been picking up more and more pieces of information - like about the lawyer’s intended strategy (as given to me), and knowledge of how this benefits the state, definitely not Ed Wackerman.

Allowing time for gentle rain. Another piece of the puzzle is THE STORY, which I have left as you (those of you reading it) have sat down in the large old armchair.

You picked up the old book in front of you, MOMENTS, ran your hand over the cover.

You opened the book. You came to the words GENTLE RAIN, and could almost feel the gentle rain on your skin. It’s been a long time since you’ve felt gentle rain.

THE STORY is developing a life of its own. I know the next two MOMENTS - GENTLE RAIN, and after that, HEAVY RAIN.

But there are hours of work ahead, to bring alive those moments. Part of me wants to rush ahead, just give the words. But another part of me, the stronger part, wants the magic of the words out loud, while the pages fade from one to the next, in a very old book.

I can’t see far ahead. I do get a sense of the road ahead.

The part that wants to go slowly, to let GENTLE RAIN come fully alive, is saying, slow down, let go of the rushing. The case of Ed Wackerman has been going on for months. You need to take your time. As for Reiner, he has a 3 week wait ahead of him.

I don’t know which moment is next.



