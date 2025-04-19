I know something has shifted. But this isn’t like the other times.Then, to the best of my memory, I would know about the shift because I was going in some new direction. I was waking up with the start of word pieces in my head. I was taken up with a new passion, for instance a question I had not asked before and now found extremely interesting.
And now? I can feel that I have less of a sense of urgency than I’m used to living with.
Maybe the shift comes from the little experiment I set up in November. Talk Time. No trying to solve, or even address, the world’s problems. Just each person talking about whatever’s been a focus the past few days, with the others listening.
A very interesting shift.
Posted April 19, 2025
Thank you for sharing Elsa. Short and sweet, simple and plain.
"Just each person talking about whatever’s been a focus the past few days, with the others listening."
Through the maze this is a great point of beginning. Listening is very important.