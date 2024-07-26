Living life fully, with passion. That has been the life of Rik Celie, and over the past 6 years, also of his wife - a miracle in his life - Carolien. In his case, the quest, going back to childhood: to help the poorest of the poor. Amazing difficult achievements.

HERE IS THE MOST RECENT UPDATE ON THE LAST 6 MONTHS.

RIK AND CAROLIEN CELIE-DE WILDE:

It's been a while but here we are with a recent update on our work in faraway Bolivia!

In our last newsletter we wrote about the importance of purchasing a new vehicle to safely transport our team to the remote areas in the Andes, Amazon and Guarani regions. After all, our two 4x4 Land Cruisers of 18 years old (2006) and 24 years old (1998) have had their best days. There were too many (expensive) maintenance costs in recent years. Their poor condition makes driving on hundreds of kilometers of unpaved roads too risky. In order to reach our stated goal (the purchase of a new vehicle), an event had been set up in the spring by friends from my doctoral year (1988) while studying medicine in Leuven (near Brussels), Belgium. It is partly thanks to this action, and to countless other wonderful donations, that we were able to raise the US$ 53,775.00 to purchase our brand new “Doctors On Mission” vehicle! We are very grateful to the Lord and everyone who gave for this cause!

!! THANK YOU SÓ MUCH !!

It must be said: these were nerve-wracking months to safely transfer the money to Bolivia. With the current political and economic crisis in Bolivia - accompanied by endless corruption - millions and millions of dollars have disappeared “into thin air.” So the two months we had to wait to get the money from the Bolivian bank made our fears very great. We were afraid that we too would become victims and lose the donated money. Fortunately, we were spared this tragedy! We thank God for His protection and guidance through the challenging communication and administration work with the local bank.

Meanwhile, we also witnessed a “failed” coup in Bolivia. Several reliable sources tell us that this was a deliberately, orchestrated coup to hide their own corruption. The story is complicated... If you want more background on today's Bolivia (as of November 2023) see following link: https://globalamericans.org/bolivias-descent-into-deep-chaos-and-the-implications-for-the-region/.

What really pains us is that, as always, it is the least well-off who suffer the most from such a situation. Let us hope, pray and trust that Bolivia will be rid of all its corrupt leaders! We ask your prayers that we may find the necessary strength and courage so that our medical-pastoral work can continue. May God's blessing, joy and prosperity return to all who are struggling so much in a Bolivia so deep in chaos....

For our most recent Andean medical expeditions, we set out from our high Andean base (11,000 feet) to small mountain villages such as `Molle Punku` and `Pampa Yampári`. Here, as always, our dedicated doctors put their best foot forward to meet everyone's needs. The populations we assist mostly live in rural areas and are mainly farmers (campesinos) or laborers who help cultivate the scarce fertile land. This is where the needs are greatest in the Andean region.

Every morning, after the blessing of the local pastor, our logistics team, our creative team (led by Carolien), our MD's and our dentist Dr. Fernando get to work with great enthusiasm. For example, our dentist has been an indispensable part of our team for many years now. Very patiently, he always takes the time to thoroughly examine and treat the children's teeth. With the necessary didactic material, and humor, he also devotes himself to explaining to the many children (and their caregivers or parents) the necessity of brushing their teeth and flossing. Not an unnecessary luxury when you know how rotten the teeth of many adults often are! It is therefore no exception that many children in the villages have never seen a toothbrush. This is why we always give them a new toothbrush, toothpaste and floss. Their happiness speaks volumes…

In the village of `Molle Punku` - where we could do consultations in the local municipality - it was very touching to see how excited the many children were when they learned from Carolien that they were all entitled to a painting on the hand/arm after having been to the dentist. They were completely unstoppable when they also saw the contest (homemade puzzles) that Carolien had provided for them. Those who were the first to complete the puzzle and memorize the corresponding Bible verse received a full face painting. The cries of joy were revealing. This was something very special and a true privilege for them!

After our expeditions in the Andes, we then descended to the remote small villages in the Amazon basin “Chiquitanía” (the eastern part of Bolivia against the Brazilian border). This area forms a regular region to which we return regularly. We therefore know the villagers personally and see their children growing up. For example, in the village of `Quitunuquiña` we saw a young woman again (Juanita) whom Carolien remembered well because of her mischievous and playful character. She now has an 18-month-old son (See photo Dr. Rik) and is doing very well.

One of the biggest challenges remains providing the necessary medication to adequately serve everyone. That need is inexhaustible. Not surprising when you know that getting help in these far inland areas remains such a major struggle. These populations have little to no means to provide for themselves. Consulting a doctor is not the norm here as it is in the West. Thus, we strive to continue to offer all consultations and medication free of charge. Each expedition (medication, transportation, fuel, compensation for the volunteer doctors, maintenance of the vehicles, accommodation costs, etc.) easily costs around 2,000 US$/expedition. Therefore, sponsoring and creating a reserve fund remains one of our priorities to continue to provide for this.

Currently, we still have a shortfall of US$6,620 to make up. But we are confident that we will be able to come soon in financial balance. Especially now as we notice that our team is slowly growing and so is the number of patients and expeditions. It is heartwarming that we can bring both medical assistance and testimony in this way. The people are so intensely grateful for the help! It is a blessing that this fire of serving is still going on since 1990 (34 years) within our "Doctors On Mission" ministry. With God's Blessing, we hope to keep this flame burning and to be able to continue to bring more love, hope and joy to the countless villages!

News that also gives us great joy is the graduation of our youngest doctor Enrique Iglesias (also known as `Kike`). He is the son of our local accountant (Mr. Sandro Iglesias) and graduated this year as a Medical Doctor. Increasingly, Dr. Enrique accompanies us on the medical trips, as well as Sandro his two daughters `Fabiana` (fourth year medical student) and `Cielo` (accounting graduate) but also `Briana`, daughter of Dr. Sheryl and Dr. Julio and `Laetitia`, daughter of our pharmacist, Jorge. Laetitia very much wishes to study dentistry. These are great prospects! We are also very grateful for the company we received from a friendly (young) doctor, Dr. Fernando. He spontaneously came to join our work in the region of “Chiquitania”. We are very grateful for his assistance!!!

Together with our established team, such as Dr. Julio and his wife Dr. Sheryl, we form a close-knit medical team. It's very heartwarming to see how they are all so dedicated to providing help to the least fortunate in their country. This offers hope and perspective! Not only for the future of our non-profit organization but also for the young generation of doctors in their own country. All too many doctors leave abroad after completing their studies while there are so many shortages in their own homeland. Dr. Enrique also wants to specialize in Argentina (Cardiology) but reassured his family that he will return to put his knowledge fully into practice in his own country. We wish him much courage/strength to complete his course of study successfully! He'll certainly be missed!

Warm greetings and God's blessings,

Dr. Rik & Carolien Celie-De Wilde

P.S.: The situation in Haiti has become very bad since 2022-2023. There is currently a total anarchy with killings, torture, hostage taking of white people for a lot of ransom, etc. Seventeen missionaries have been taken hostage to exchange for more then 100,000.00 US$ ransom money. Three other missionaries were killed. Everything started after the assassination of their own president "Jovenel Moïse" in July 2021. Things got so bad there that we had to leave all our Haitian projects with much regret in our hearts. Those who could flee have fled as did 80% of our local team. After the earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands in 2010, a cholera epidemic and several violent hurricanes, this is the least that the ordinary Haitian people still needed. Let us pray that Haiti will soon have a better future and that the projects we have set up can continue on a local scale.

