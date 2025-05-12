A few days ago I had the sense that I knew - sort of, anyway - where I’m heading.

Elsa – electricity

she sparks

she lights

she zings

invites

others to plug in from confusion and wondering

from uncertainty and bewilderment

from doubt, fear, overwhelm, underwhelm

to

sparks, zings, lights, delights

deep down explorations

ever more connections

I explore, discover, share. Quite often, I’m unable to believe. I know I care to share with you too, this strange journey into an ever changing landscape.

It’s a journey most of us are on, whether we want to be or not. Some people have been on it much longer than I have. Others are just getting started. And some people - quite a lot, in fact - deny that anything is happening.

______________

A memory from childhood, an accidental adventuring into learning about the world. I’m somewhere between three and five. I’m with my parents visiting my grandparents. We’re about 50 kilometers from Vienna, where we live. My parents look into the distance. My mother says - or maybe it’s my father: I wonder if it’s raining in Vienna.

I look at the sky. No rain. How could it be raining in Vienna?

I think I say something.

Look at the clouds, my parents say. Much darker over there. That’s where Vienna is.

And so I learn - in a sudden unexpected flash - that it isn’t the same weather all over the world. The world suddenly changes.

In this new world, weather MOVES.

_______________

Do you remember flashes in which what you believed about the world suddenly changed?

________________

A few days ago I didn’t have a name for what I want to create. Everything I thought of thudded like lead: Elsa’s Updates. Boring.

What about Elsa’s Adventurings?

It has been, and continues to be, an adventure, this coming to realize that the landscape of history is about as familiar to me as the surface of Jupiter or Pluto.

________________

I remember, in terms of what I’ve been learning the past few years, the first sudden attempted rift in my understanding of the world. It came from a friend who was in a small group I had. He would say things - like about the Satanic pedophiles, and countries not being countries but corporations, and the various kinds of law, and DUMBs. He mentioned a good friend who was a survivor of horrific Satanic abuse. He gave her name and the name of the book she had written. I remember her first name. I watched an interview with her.

I started by saying this was the first sudden ATTEMPTED rift in my understanding of what was going on in the world. My friend would say something. I would not argue. I would not disbelieve. But I could not believe either.

It’s as if Alice landed in Wonderland but doubted what she was seeing. It could not be possible.

Will the name for what I’m aiming to create be Elsa’s Adventurings?

Something is missing from that.

I care. About Reiner, About Ed. About cats and dogs. About the 400 ostriches that huge government forces are trying to get slaughtered though they are not only healthy but may hold clues to medical breakthroughs. Care is definitely also core.

I will keep wondering a while longer.



JOURNEY. STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



