I recently watched a presentation by David Irving on Churchill. Not a flattering portrayal. Churchill not as “the only man ready to stand up to Hitler” - words to be proclaimed in thunderous tones - but as the main instigator of World War II, which Hitler was at pains to avoid. And Churchill as the chief architect of the destruction of the British Empire, which Hitler explicitly stated he did not aim to damage.

In the past couple of days, since posting about Irving’s presentation, I’ve been sent a couple of criticisms of Irving. One, on TheImperatorKnight channel, accurately shows Irving bending facts to support his viewpoint. Excellent presentation drawing on what looks like a great book from Richard Evan (Telling Lies About Hitler), Fabulous to learn. The other, an interview with Andrew Roberts, opens with the critic telling us we must not judge Churchill’s heavy drinking by our different present-day standards. But it was people of Churchill’s own time, not time-travellers, who recorded in their diaries his frequent total drunkenness, his being a drunk. So for now, I have stopped watching.

But here’s the core reason why I have stopped watching.

I have learned, from Irving’s presentation, what is crucial to me. This is crystal clear from the presentation. Churchill did not show any concern for the welfare of the civilians - the women, children and old people - of his own country, let alone of Germany. Hitler’s actions (which as the saying goes, speak louder than words) show far greater concern.

Note that, in World War I, civilians were not a target by either side. Soldiers, obeying orders, fought each other.

At the beginning of what became World War II, when England and France declared war on Germany for invading Poland, the targets continued to be non-civilian, like air fields, oil refineries, military installations.

Then on August 24, 1940, in a bombing raid, a German pilot (in a small group, I believe) made an error. Instead of bombing, as he was supposed to do, an airfield or oil refinery (I forget which), he made one loop too many going up the Thames and instead dropped bombs on the east end of London. Wrong. But accidental. The damage was minor.

Churchill’s response was, first, to misrepresent this as a major horrific bombing, and most important, to use it as the pretext for a series of bombing raids on Berlin that deliberately targeted civilians. Night after night. Starting the next night, August 25.

He didn’t care about the civilians. The goal was to goad Hitler into retaliating.

But night after night, Hitler did not retaliate.

Instead he kept trying for peace - with a very generous peace offer. Germany was ready to give Poland back to Polish rule, except for those areas that were traditionally German, and had just been given to Poland after World War I. Hitler also made it clear he did not want to harm the British Empire. (Main source: David Irving. Also Darryl Cooper.)

Hitler’s emissaries, on Hitler’s orders, went to British embassies and consulates, to get his peace proposal heard. They did not get heard. Churchill had sent out a message, a telegram, that they were forbidden to listen. Emissaries were told this.

Churchill’s cabinet was split. Half were for peace.

Most citizens were for peace.

Churchill was not interested.

It seems - to me, anyway - he was intent at following up his disaster at Gallipoli in World War I, with an even bigger disaster. World War II. Only Churchill’s presentation does not present World War II as a disaster, including the horror of massive bombings of civilians (British and German) and of cities, and also including the horror of the Holocaust. Who cares about any of that. He wanted war.

Churchill kept on with the bombings, 6 or so, finally with a bombing raid that killed more than 300 Berlin citizens. Once again, to bang on with a point already made, he clearly had no concern for civilians, German in this case - but also British citizens, because the goal was to get Hitler to bomb British citizens (and buildings).

At this point, Hitler made a mistake. He gave Churchill what Churchill wanted: he retaliated by bombing London.

It was a costly mistake for Hitler and the world, because it made the British more in favor of war with Germany, it diverted German efforts away from damaging and destroying British military capabilities, and it set the world on track for a World War, which ended up including the Holocaust.

_______________________

Am I right or wrong in these conclusions?

The image of Churchill I have had drilled into me - “the only man ready to stand up to Hitler” - is clearly wrong.

_______________________

I’ve been asked a question. Was Churchill following a script from his masters?

My answer is that I don’t know. My sense is that the Invisible Hands like it best when someone does not need lots of overt control, but being who they are, is only too eager to go along the course the Invisible Hands want them to go along.

Perhaps someone who has looked far more into the Invisible Hands / Global Predators can give a much more informed answer.

_______________________

In the meantime, my conclusion is that David Irving and Darryl Cooper are right in their conclusion that Churchill is one of the main villains, if not the biggest villain (aside from the Global Predators) of the 20th century.

____________________________

If you haven’t watched, here is David Irving’s presentation.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov0VPSCyOgI&t=1534s



Posted Oct 18, 2024