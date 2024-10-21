There is a final question I came to about Churchill.

I had already noticed that Churchill did not show any concern for the welfare of the civilians in his own country, let alone in Germany: he bombed Berlin night after night after a small accidental bombing of the east end of London, a bombing he knew was accidental. Hitler’s response - not retaliating - indicates greater concern. These are the only conclusions I could draw from the information presented by David Irving.

I was left with a question:

Was Churchill following a script from his masters?

My initial answer:

I don’t know.

A friend was shocked:

You don’t know!! You don’t know!! He was bought and paid for! Bought and paid for! You’re the one who sent me David Irving’s presentation. You remember how Churchill was always short of money. He signed paintings with the name of a lesser-known impressionist’s name. Forgery. But that didn’t bring in enough money. Not at all. Finally he came to a reliable source. He was made the head of a group, and got generous funding. He had to be for whatever the group wanted, and the people in the group wanted war. Churchill. Bought and paid for.

_________________________

Yes, he was.

_________________________

I have, this past while, been watching other people who have been bought and paid for, from all the evidence. The first person who springs to mind is Judge John, the junior judge who was brought in for Reiner’s case because the initial judge refused to take it, ssaying there was no case. Judge John, from my memory of the case, has done everything to try to wriggle out of the obvious conclusion, that Reiner is innocent. The charges were changed, when it became clear Reiner was not guilty of the original charges. Someone even came onto my Substack, posting that Reiner’s lawyers were incompetent, that they should always have been doing something utterly different. Then Judge John claimed no further witnesses were needed and attempted to read a preliminary conclusion with a sentence of 3 years and 9 months. He stopped oral presentations in court, so all must be in writing and read silently.

In my mind’s eys, I see a fish wriggling on a line, a nasty hook in its mouth.

There are further fish wriggling in the Reiner case, such as Marcel Templin, who I believe is the one who had the funds from the sale of Reiner’s house deposited, not into Reiner’s account, but into Templin’s own account.

_________________________

Back to Churchill.

We can see Churchill wriggle, (metaphoric) hook in his mouth. He knew Hitler was sending out emissaries with a serious and generous peace proposal at a time when the war was going very badly for Britain and France. Half Churchill’s cabinet wanted peace. Most UK people wanted peace. Not Churchill’s group. So Churchill sent out a telegram, ordering his ambassadors and consuls to refuse to lilsten to anything from Hiterl’s emissaries.

Churchill, the incompetent drunk who had brought about the disaster of Gallipoli in World War I, who had been kept out in the political wilderness - for very good reason - for a decade, was now bringing the world the much bigger disaster of World War II. Churchill. Very very dangerous. Because he was bought and paid for, and probably also because he was a war monger.

Churchill. Evil.

Evil - meaning without empathy, without care for people, the core hallmark of psychopaths.

_________________________

But what about the Holocast, some people may be asking.

That was years in the future, in a timeline that almost did not happen, had someone stopped buoght-and-paid-for Churchill, had someone been willing and able to stand up to him.

Hitler’s goal, from what I have heard, was to resettle the Jerws outside of Germany - in what is now Israel, otherwise in some African country. I believe, during World War II, there was talk of Liberia, but negotiations did not work out.

_________________________

And now I am in the area of speculation. As is well known, the bankers/Banksters funded both sides in World War II, as well as in most other wars. Further, I have often heard that Jew-hating Jewish baners funded Hiter. I don’t know who the bankers/Banksters were who funded Hitler - their ideology, their personality. But if Hitler was for the resettlement of the Jews in what is now Israel, it makes sense that Jewish bankers who were for such a state would fund Hitler.

Someone else is sure to know much more about this.

_________________________

What I am sure of is that in 1939, World War II had not happened. The future was wide open.

_______________________

In the meantime, my conclusion is that David Irving and Darryl Cooper are right in their conclusion that Churchill is one of the main villains, if not the biggest villain (aside from the Global Predators) of the 20th century.

____________________________

If you haven’t watched, here is David Irving’s presentation.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov0VPSCyOgI&t=1534s



Posted Oct 21, 2024