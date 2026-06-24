Who Will Help Me with My Spark?

Where is My Match?

Do I stay with that the kind of mood?

Or do I switch to something upbeat? Perhaps warm? Loving?

Easy in the Morning Light

Ready for Take-off

Heavy Breezes

If We Keep Flirting

The Warmth Within

It’s rather taboo these days to stay any length of time on things that aren’t that so easy to live. The push: focus on the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Let everyone know how you found out how to shine like a star.

The emotion I remember most in my father’s poems. Longing - in German, Sehnsucht. No pot of gold.

As for me, I’d say one of the deepest ongoing feelings is the sense that it matters not to give up. My first piece ever was about that. Whatever it is - it matters not to give up. But I have often gotten close.

ALMOST I give in

I give up

I knuckle under

almost I wish that you

could tell me true

what to do

or almost I have a dream

and it does seem

I could make it real

almost I wonder now

could you tell me how

to live my life Yet let me be

It's my life, for me

to mess up

or not to Ah I don't know

which way to go

'cause I'm confused It didn't use

to be this way

It's hard every day

almost I try to listen to

the me inside

But which me?

I think I hide And then with friends

I open wide

and I have fun

But it's still hard

and then... I give in

I give up

I knuckle under

almost I've had enough

Times are tough

I want things to happen

now

I want to know

which way to go I know the lines

Give it time

Some things are fine

Don't turn to crime

Don't suck a lime

Don't spend your last dime

Don't worry Be happy And I roll my eyes

And despise those lines Yet then

I try again

and I find

things go okay

if I give them time

and if I try

to hang loose

and to choose

to do my best

or almost As for the rest

who can tell?

What the hell

Kung fu to you

So much for the blues

the blahs

the blobs

the flus I got it all

almost They say

a lot is

up to me and I will see

if I can't reach

something so each

of us will say

hey dude cool

or at least

something that would

make me feel good

and I could say

hey dude cool Have a blast

Life's a gas

Razzamatazz

or almost But then

I'm too blue

It's no use

I'm through

almost I give in

I give up

I knuckle under

almost I say

to myself

so only I can hear Hang in there

in the middle of

nowhere

when no one cares 'Cause then

there's a chance Yeah, sometimes

I have a dream

And it does seem

I could make it real And then

I try again

And I find

that things

go okay

if I give them time

and if I try

to hang loose

and to choose

to do my best

or almost

Elsa March 1994

© copyright Elsa Schieder, 1994, 2026, all rights reserved.

It took 30 years for me to put this piece online (Feb 24, 2026):

https://elsasemporium.com/almost.html

Somehow some other piece always took precedence.

Then recently it came to be part of MOMENTS:

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/almost-give-up-poem.html

Okay, so I haven’t given up. But where to next? And why there?

I don’t know yet.



END of CHAPTER 24

TO BE CONTINUED …

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ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/elsas-quest

ELSA’S QUEST - WEBSITE:

https://elsasquest.com

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Posted June 24, 2026