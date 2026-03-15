Awaken, world

Once again, an instrument plays the first four notes. then a second instrument plays them, then a third, and finally the full orchestra.

Then silence.

The woman speaks. Four words. There is a way.

The music starts.

Wake up, world

from your slumber Wake up and feeeel

the hate the rage the greed the fear the anger

to release

what holds you

traps you

wraps you

in a cage of hate

in fear greed anger Wake up, world

from your trances Wake up, world

to taking chances

for full living

for reaching

receiving

giving

thriving

aliveness feeeeeel

the seething hatreds

the rages unabated feel feel feel

feeeeeeeeeel

what is inside you

the trance of rage fear greed shame that binds you

feeeeeeeeeeeeeel And awaken

from the trance, the slumber Awaken, people

from the numbing

Awaken, people

to love and thought and wonder Awaken

Awaken, world



END of CHAPTER 8

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted Mar 15, 2026