Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 8 - Awaken, World. Part 3.
Awaken, world
Once again, an instrument plays the first four notes. then a second instrument plays them, then a third, and finally the full orchestra.
Then silence.
The woman speaks. Four words. There is a way.
The music starts.
Wake up, world
from your slumber
Wake up and feeeel
the hate the rage the greed the fear the anger
to release
what holds you
traps you
wraps you
in a cage of hate
in fear greed anger
Wake up, world
from your trances
Wake up, world
to taking chances
for full living
for reaching
receiving
giving
thriving
aliveness
feeeeeel
the seething hatreds
the rages unabated
feel feel feel
feeeeeeeeeel
what is inside you
the trance of rage fear greed shame that binds you
feeeeeeeeeeeeeel
And awaken
from the trance, the slumber
Awaken, people
from the numbing
Awaken, people
to love and thought and wonder
Awaken
Awaken, world
END of CHAPTER 8
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted Mar 15, 2026