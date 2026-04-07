Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 13 - Longing
The spotlight has moved once more, to the woman again standing in front of the desk.
What a wonderful desire, to have one’s name up in the bright lights, for all to see. But what for? What stories did the little girl want to be telling people? She wanted to star in adventure stories, like the ones she read. She wanted stories of danger and rescue and fun and friendship.
There was something else.
Longing. She felt a deep down longing. She wanted something that would still her longing. But she didn’t know that.
She could only think of starring in stories like those she read. But that kind of adventure wasn’t her deepest longing.
The spotlight shifts again.
THE DEEPEST LONGING
longing …
aching …
longing …
to be doing
what’s needed
aching
with longing
dreaming
for what gives life meaning
to be doing
what’s needed
yearning
to be knowing
what I could be doing
in this world
so much needed
greed
hate
rage
fear
evil
it feels like ….
the eve of
destruction
so much longing
aching
keening
with the pain of not knowing
where I could be going
what I could be doing
longing
yearning
open to hearing
cosmic guidance
the truth of our loving
the hope of life’s meaning
keening
with the pain of not knowing
where I should be going
what I should be doing
whom I could be reaching
teaching
love’s spreading
END of CHAPTER 13
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted April 7, 2026