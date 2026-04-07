The spotlight has moved once more, to the woman again standing in front of the desk.

What a wonderful desire, to have one’s name up in the bright lights, for all to see. But what for? What stories did the little girl want to be telling people? She wanted to star in adventure stories, like the ones she read. She wanted stories of danger and rescue and fun and friendship.

There was something else.

Longing. She felt a deep down longing. She wanted something that would still her longing. But she didn’t know that.

She could only think of starring in stories like those she read. But that kind of adventure wasn’t her deepest longing.