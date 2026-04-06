More than 2 weeks have gone by. I could not see the next step. I knew I needed to go back to the beginning, to tell the story, but exactly where was that beginning, and exactly what would the story be? I knew the outline, but that wasn’t what mattered. It was: what would bring the story alive? Like Man of La Mancha is alive. Like Cabaret is alive. Like South Pacific is alive.

So there I was, in Costa Rica, high on a hillside, huge palms outside my huge windows, waiting for the beginning of the story to come to me.

Sometimes one needs to pause, to wait for something to emerge. You can’t say to an egg, if you know a chicken is forming inside it: Chicken, emerge now. You have to give things time, let the hen sit on the egg, day after day, night after night.

In the last two days, 3 songs have emerged - a rough draft of them, anyway. The first songs. Songs from the heart of the very young Elsa.

Dreaming

Longing

and

The sun is high



END of CHAPTER 11

TO BE CONTINUED …

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ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/elsas-quest

ELSA’S QUEST - WEBSITE:

https://elsasquest.com

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Posted April 6, 2026