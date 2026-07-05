There’s a strong beat pounding inside me.

Escape

Escape Escape from Alcatraz And all that jazz

The beat goes on, insistent.

Escape

Escape Escape from Alcatraz And all that jazz Escape

Escape Escape from Alcatraz And all that jazz

What is going on here?

I understand very well that Alcatraz is no place to spend any more time than needed.

The beat goes on.

I want to speak

my throat is locked

I want to reach

the way is blocked Alcatraz Alcatraz

how to escape

from Alcatraz

the inner Alcatraz

The inner Alcatraz.

Yes, that has been, and still is, a big quest of mine - and of so many people.

With that, no more words . . . for a time.

Then more words. . . .

where is the key

where is the code

where is the map

with x for exit Alcatraz Alcatraz

how to escape

from Alcatraz Alcatraz

moldy musty dusty

clammy cold dank no choice

but to get past

the gates

the locks

the blocks Escape

Escape Escape from Alcatraz And all that jazz



END of CHAPTER 26

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted July 5, 2026