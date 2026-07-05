Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
11h

Alcatraz.

A place written about in a short piece by a New Mexico writer in his magical mystery tour of a book.

The author, Beatlick Joe Speer, provided you that Alcatraz trek and introduces you to A.I.M., The American Indian Movement.

The book? Oh yes, a title as unlikely as others in that decade, it's called Backpack Trekker, a 60's Flashback.

Met A.I.M. old founders a number of times since reading that book. Our paths crossed on a March for Democracy long walk from Union Station in Washington D.C. to the 2016 Philadelphia National Convention. Once again met at Standing Rock when I volunteered raise tepee poles and the canvas with them at Rosebud camp. Another at a protest to seek justice and release for Leonard Pellitier.

So many writers and artists from New Mexico releasing their pent up energies. Maybe has to do with the Great Rio Grande Rift, old land meeting new land connecting all the way to Yellowstone.

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