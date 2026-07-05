Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 26 - Escape From Alcatraz.
There’s a strong beat pounding inside me.
Escape
Escape
Escape from Alcatraz
And all that jazz
The beat goes on, insistent.
Escape
Escape
Escape from Alcatraz
And all that jazz
Escape
Escape
Escape from Alcatraz
And all that jazz
What is going on here?
I understand very well that Alcatraz is no place to spend any more time than needed.
The beat goes on.
I want to speak
my throat is locked
I want to reach
the way is blocked
Alcatraz Alcatraz
how to escape
from Alcatraz
the inner Alcatraz
The inner Alcatraz.
Yes, that has been, and still is, a big quest of mine - and of so many people.
With that, no more words . . . for a time.
Then more words. . . .
where is the key
where is the code
where is the map
with x for exit
Alcatraz Alcatraz
how to escape
from Alcatraz
Alcatraz
moldy musty dusty
clammy cold dank
no choice
but to get past
the gates
the locks
the blocks
Escape
Escape
Escape from Alcatraz
And all that jazz
END of CHAPTER 26
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted July 5, 2026
Alcatraz.
A place written about in a short piece by a New Mexico writer in his magical mystery tour of a book.
The author, Beatlick Joe Speer, provided you that Alcatraz trek and introduces you to A.I.M., The American Indian Movement.
The book? Oh yes, a title as unlikely as others in that decade, it's called Backpack Trekker, a 60's Flashback.
Met A.I.M. old founders a number of times since reading that book. Our paths crossed on a March for Democracy long walk from Union Station in Washington D.C. to the 2016 Philadelphia National Convention. Once again met at Standing Rock when I volunteered raise tepee poles and the canvas with them at Rosebud camp. Another at a protest to seek justice and release for Leonard Pellitier.
So many writers and artists from New Mexico releasing their pent up energies. Maybe has to do with the Great Rio Grande Rift, old land meeting new land connecting all the way to Yellowstone.