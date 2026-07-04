Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 25 - 3 Words. Escape from Alcatraz.
I turn and look back. Over half a century of not giving up. So many efforts. What comes to mind are the words: Escape from Alcatraz.
I don’t remember if I read or saw a movie on a prison break from Alcatraz, a tiny island in the middle of a large harbor, distant from every shore. Thick walls, dark dank cells. In my mind’s eye, I see a hand scraping, with a spoon, at the hard wall. The prisoner has heard another prisoner in the next cell. I believe the image comes from something I heard from an American vet who survived for about 10 years in a Viet Cong prison.
Quite melodramatic, you might say.
It’s also reality. Knowing there is a freedom one does not have - an outer freedom. And then there is inner freedom. Plus there is the capacity to reach people with one’s gifts, instead of being blocked. Another important freedom.
Escape from Alcatraz
Escape from Alcatraz
and all that jazz
END of CHAPTER 25
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted July 4, 2026
I think we have all (at least most of us of a certain age) escaped from our survival package. We all got one to make it through the early years, some more involved than others. If we’re lucky enough to surface it, often piece by piece, and throw away the burdensome parts, we find more freedom. A life beyond the survival mechanisms. Which was all we knew in those younger years. So escape is often a very good thing.