Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

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Truth as a 2nd Language
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I think we have all (at least most of us of a certain age) escaped from our survival package. We all got one to make it through the early years, some more involved than others. If we’re lucky enough to surface it, often piece by piece, and throw away the burdensome parts, we find more freedom. A life beyond the survival mechanisms. Which was all we knew in those younger years. So escape is often a very good thing.

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