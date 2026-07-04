I turn and look back. Over half a century of not giving up. So many efforts. What comes to mind are the words: Escape from Alcatraz.

I don’t remember if I read or saw a movie on a prison break from Alcatraz, a tiny island in the middle of a large harbor, distant from every shore. Thick walls, dark dank cells. In my mind’s eye, I see a hand scraping, with a spoon, at the hard wall. The prisoner has heard another prisoner in the next cell. I believe the image comes from something I heard from an American vet who survived for about 10 years in a Viet Cong prison.

Quite melodramatic, you might say.

It’s also reality. Knowing there is a freedom one does not have - an outer freedom. And then there is inner freedom. Plus there is the capacity to reach people with one’s gifts, instead of being blocked. Another important freedom.

Escape from Alcatraz Escape from Alcatraz

and all that jazz



END of CHAPTER 25

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted July 4, 2026