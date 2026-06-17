I think of the Beatles. A group. None of them had to go it alone. Still quite a mess, including a manager, Brian Epstein, who, so the story goes, committed suicide.

I think of lyrics from them:

Help

I need somebody . . . Help

Not just anybody . . .

Won’t you pleeeeeeease help me

Their cry could be mine.

Of course, it could have turned out like the Beatles. Break up.

Or like Gilbert and Sullivan, who, so I have read, could not talk with each other but got back together because of the huge popularity of what they created together.

But then there is Andre Rieu and his wife Marjorie. For over 40 years, she has been a huge support, doing all the things that it did not fit for him to do, so he could shine where he excelled. It seems that has suited her, suited them.

As for me, in some ways I’ve had a lot of help. At the same time, there’s so much hunger for what - who - could help get me much further out into the world. Inside me it said - and says - your stuff has much value, it matters to get it way more to people.

It also says, on the personal level, where is my match, who is my match? The feeling is the same.

WHO IS MY MATCH Who is my match?

Where is my match?

That is the catch



Where is my match

so the fire can catch

from a spark

to a flash

to a hearth

wood burning to ash



But who is my match?

Where is my match?

That is the catch



The wood is stacked high

row upon row

the hearth fire is set



But where

is my match?

who

is my match?

when

will a spark catch

to light up the dark?



There’s wood for three years

dry, ready to light

Where is the match?

That is the catch



My door’s open wide

I wait for a spark

for the match

so the fire will catch

the flame will take hold

the kindling will crackle

the wood will catch

fire



But where is my match?



The wood could be sold

My home could stay cold

The hearth could stay dark

without a spark



But my door’s open wide

to welcome inside

the one who’s my match

so the fire will catch



And then

more than one match

to keep the fire lit

to keep the fire stoked



for a house to live in

for a life that’s been given

a spark

to pass through its dark Elsa

Sept. 5, 1998

https://www.elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/loneliness-poems.html

Put online: June 7, 2008

I wrote this on Sept 5, 1998. It is now almost 28 years later. Today is June 17, 2026. The question, the quest, remains.



END of CHAPTER 22

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted June 17, 2026