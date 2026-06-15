Last time, I had just come across a list of a few pieces I had put together, that fit together. I’ll go with those, I decided. The one right after Who Will Help Me with My Spark was I Give Up . . . Almost - the first word piece I ever wrote.

Two things have happened since. First, another piece - Where Is My Match? - has kept coming to mind. Second, a friend sent a 3-minute clip from Beethoven.

Where to go next?

I think - meaning, something in me has decided - that I’ll go with Where Is My Match? It can be seen as the sister piece to Who Will Help Me with My Spark? It has clearly been something enormous in my life, this sense of the right match being missing.

But first, something about the clip from Beethoven. Could this be the music for Awaken World, which feels to me like an anthem. Probably that clip will go next.

What about I Give Up . . . Almost?

We will see.

So, now . . .

WHO IS MY MATCH Who is my match?

Where is my match?

That is the catch



Where is my match

so the fire can catch

from a spark

to a flash

to a hearth

wood burning to ash



But who is my match?

Where is my match?

That is the catch



The wood is stacked high

row upon row

the hearth fire is set



But where

is my match?

who

is my match?

when

will a spark catch

to light up the dark?



There’s wood for three years

dry, ready to light

Where is the match?

That is the catch



My door’s open wide

I wait for a spark

for the match

so the fire will catch

the flame will take hold

the kindling will crackle

the wood will catch

fire



But where is my match?



The wood could be sold

My home could stay cold

The hearth could stay dark

without a spark



But my door’s open wide

to welcome inside

the one who’s my match

so the fire will catch



And then

more than one match

to keep the fire lit

to keep the fire stoked



for a house to live in

for a life that’s been given

a spark

to pass through its dark Elsa

Sept. 5, 1998

Put online: June 7, 2008

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/loneliness-poems.html

The words still ring true. Where is my match?

A pause.

And then, I go on. That’s the way it is with life. Not all one thing.

Next, a few minutes from Beethoven.

After that . . . ?

END of CHAPTER 21

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted June 14, 2026