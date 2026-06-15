Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 21 - Where Is My Match? Plus a clip from Beethoven.
Last time, I had just come across a list of a few pieces I had put together, that fit together. I’ll go with those, I decided. The one right after Who Will Help Me with My Spark was I Give Up . . . Almost - the first word piece I ever wrote.
Two things have happened since. First, another piece - Where Is My Match? - has kept coming to mind. Second, a friend sent a 3-minute clip from Beethoven.
Where to go next?
I think - meaning, something in me has decided - that I’ll go with Where Is My Match? It can be seen as the sister piece to Who Will Help Me with My Spark? It has clearly been something enormous in my life, this sense of the right match being missing.
But first, something about the clip from Beethoven. Could this be the music for Awaken World, which feels to me like an anthem. Probably that clip will go next.
What about I Give Up . . . Almost?
We will see.
So, now . . .
WHO IS MY MATCH
Who is my match?
Where is my match?
That is the catch
Where is my match
so the fire can catch
from a spark
to a flash
to a hearth
wood burning to ash
But who is my match?
Where is my match?
That is the catch
The wood is stacked high
row upon row
the hearth fire is set
But where
is my match?
who
is my match?
when
will a spark catch
to light up the dark?
There’s wood for three years
dry, ready to light
Where is the match?
That is the catch
My door’s open wide
I wait for a spark
for the match
so the fire will catch
the flame will take hold
the kindling will crackle
the wood will catch
fire
But where is my match?
The wood could be sold
My home could stay cold
The hearth could stay dark
without a spark
But my door’s open wide
to welcome inside
the one who’s my match
so the fire will catch
And then
more than one match
to keep the fire lit
to keep the fire stoked
for a house to live in
for a life that’s been given
a spark
to pass through its dark
Elsa
Sept. 5, 1998
Put online: June 7, 2008
https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/loneliness-poems.html
The words still ring true. Where is my match?
A pause.
And then, I go on. That’s the way it is with life. Not all one thing.
Next, a few minutes from Beethoven.
After that . . . ?
END of CHAPTER 21
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted June 14, 2026
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