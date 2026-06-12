The author: Where to do? First, now that I am going with reality, it feels right to be part of this. Me, Elsa. Seond, where do I go next?

I recently came across several pieces I had together over the past couple of years.

I had also put together a few pieces on love. Not enough, but a beginning. One more is coming to mind right now. Where is My Match? It echoes Who Will Help Me with My Spark. For now, here are the pieces I had put together:

I think I will trust the part of myself who put these pieces together. These do tell a big part of Elsa’s Quest. There is no perfect selection. No perfect order. Just this imperfect person trying to find a way to get her story to the world.

So, next, I Give Up . . . Almost.

It’s the first piece I wrote. The year, 1994, thirty-two years ago. I had no idea I’d be writing any more. This was totally not the kind of thing I was writing. Idea stuff. And thoughtful personal explorations. I wrote it because a friend was working on a show for troubled teens. One day we talked. The next day, the first words to the piece came to mind. I slowed down, let more words come. The piece was never used. It has always stayed, floating around in me. It fits somewhat. I’ve often hit blocks and found it hard to go on. What to do? How to get anywhere? I’ve never given up.

So next, I Give Up . . . Almost.



END of CHAPTER 20

TO BE CONTINUED …

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ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:

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Posted June 12, 2026