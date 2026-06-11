Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 19 - Who Will Help Me with My Spark?
Performance. Not before a huge hushed audience. It will be a performance to a cell phone, with the recording sent out to subscribers.
In the meantime, here are the words:
Who Will Help Me with My Spark?
Who will help me with my spark?
Whom can I help make their mark?
Who will help me build this ark?
Whom can I help get through their dark?
When Dorothy landed in the land of Oz
she needed a lot of help because
she was a long long way from home
and could never make it back alone
Who will help me with my spark?
Who wants to build a brand new ark?
Who will help me through my dark?
I cannot do it alone
Dorothy met three brand new friends
Each lacked something they could gain
Headless, heartless, spineless - needing
something to reach completion - giving
something to make completeness
Who also has a struggling spark?
Who also struggles to build an ark?
Who needs help with their own dark?
Who is tired of struggling alone?
Who will help me build this ark?
Who will help me flame this spark?
Who will sail long after dark?
The water’s rising
I cannot complete it alone
I have timber I have nails
I give up without sails
Help me if you care to sail
If you want to build this ark
dark and light
light and dark
Dorothy left her new-found friends
Each had found, each had gained
I want to ride on the ark
together, not alone
Who wants to help me with my spark?
Whose light meets mine in the dark?
Who longs to build with me an ark?
to sail far into the world?
to float to a new-found land?
to reach where we belong?
to make what’s ours our whole life long?
Who will help me with my spark?
Whom can I help make their mark?
Who will help me build this ark?
Whom can I help get through their dark?
We cannot do it alone
Elsa
November 8, 1997 - versions 1 & 2
https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/i-need-help-lyrics.html
January 25, 2024 - combining
https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/please-help-poems.html
The words are from 1997. There were two versions, just slightly different. One started with Dorothy. The other with, Who will help me?
A decade passed. In 2006, I started a site for my pieces and ideas. I put this piece online in 2009. I also sent it to subscribers.
In 2024 I kept hearing te piece inside me. I went back to the two versions, played with them a bit, put a slightly revised version online. Also I recorded the piece with two other women, each of us in a very different place, each of us so different, each of us adding to the piece. But somehow I ran out of energy before the project was completed, especially as it was a challenge technically. The sound quality. Voices overlapping. So many versions.
But the piece has stayed very alive in my mind, connected with how the creative side of my own life is going.
END of CHAPTER 19
TO BE CONTINUED …
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ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:
elsaiselsa.substack.com/elsas-quest
ELSA’S QUEST - WEBSITE:
https://elsasquest.com
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Posted June 11, 2026