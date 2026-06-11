Performance. Not before a huge hushed audience. It will be a performance to a cell phone, with the recording sent out to subscribers.

In the meantime, here are the words:

Who Will Help Me with My Spark?

Who will help me with my spark?

Whom can I help make their mark?

Who will help me build this ark?

Whom can I help get through their dark?

When Dorothy landed in the land of Oz

she needed a lot of help because

she was a long long way from home

and could never make it back alone

Who will help me with my spark?

Who wants to build a brand new ark?

Who will help me through my dark?

I cannot do it alone

Dorothy met three brand new friends

Each lacked something they could gain

Headless, heartless, spineless - needing

something to reach completion - giving

something to make completeness

Who also has a struggling spark?

Who also struggles to build an ark?

Who needs help with their own dark?

Who is tired of struggling alone?

Who will help me build this ark?

Who will help me flame this spark?

Who will sail long after dark?

The water’s rising

I cannot complete it alone

I have timber I have nails

I give up without sails

Help me if you care to sail

If you want to build this ark

dark and light

light and dark

Dorothy left her new-found friends

Each had found, each had gained

I want to ride on the ark

together, not alone

Who wants to help me with my spark?

Whose light meets mine in the dark?

Who longs to build with me an ark?

to sail far into the world?

to float to a new-found land?

to reach where we belong?

to make what’s ours our whole life long?

Who will help me with my spark?

Whom can I help make their mark?

Who will help me build this ark?

Whom can I help get through their dark?

We cannot do it alone



Elsa



November 8, 1997 - versions 1 & 2

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/i-need-help-lyrics.html

January 25, 2024 - combining

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/please-help-poems.html