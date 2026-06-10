Awaken

Awaken

Awaken

World

The song ends.

In my imagination, I hear huge applause. But that is, as I’ve acknowledged, a fantasy.

What can I do, in reality, to bring the story of my quest to the world?

I suppose it’s pretty obvious. I need to take some next step. That’s my way, if it’s about Reiner, about Ed, about just about anything.

What next step can I take?

A piece I’ve written comes to mind:

WHO WILL HELP ME WITH MY SPARK?

Gilbert and Sullivan. Rogers and Hammerstein. Andre Rieu and his amazing behind-the-scenes wife, Marjorie.

Somehow I haven’t been lucky that way.

I don’t mean I have had no help, no support. I think of my mother who sewed the costumes for the Christmas play I wrote when I was 12, and only managed to put on (to a very small audience - but it still felt great) when I was 14. I think of my sister and the kids from the street who took part, came to all the rehearsals, week after week.

I also think of other support. Especially of one person.

But right now, I am alone. A musician had said yes to the project, but has realized it’s not for him, not at this point in his life. I understand that. Still I would have loved a collaboration. With many things, it’s much easier when we’re not doing something alone.

So, next …

WHO WILL HELP ME WITH MY SPARK?



END of CHAPTER 18

TO BE CONTINUED …

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ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:

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Posted June 10, 2026