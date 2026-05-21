Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 16 - This morning, the next step was clear.
There was THE SONG, THE ANTHEM.
Awaken, world
from your slumber
Awaken, people
from the numbing
to love and thought and wonder
Awaken
Awaken, world
Awaken, people
from the raging
from hate instilled
inner cages
Awaken
Awaken, world
Wake up, world
from the slumber
The scene. A lone singer before a huge audience. The audience joins in. The song is everywhere, filling every nook and cranny. The song ends. Huge applause.
And at that point, I came up against … not a wall … and not a muddle. I came up against a pause. I knew some of the pieces I wanted to include. I also wrote a couple of new ones.
I didn’t know … quite what story to tell.
This morning, it became clear to me.
END of CHAPTER 16
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted May21, 2026