There was THE SONG, THE ANTHEM.

Awaken, world

from your slumber Awaken, people

from the numbing

to love and thought and wonder Awaken

Awaken, world Awaken, people

from the raging

from hate instilled

inner cages Awaken

Awaken, world Wake up, world

from the slumber

The scene. A lone singer before a huge audience. The audience joins in. The song is everywhere, filling every nook and cranny. The song ends. Huge applause.

And at that point, I came up against … not a wall … and not a muddle. I came up against a pause. I knew some of the pieces I wanted to include. I also wrote a couple of new ones.

I didn’t know … quite what story to tell.

This morning, it became clear to me.



END of CHAPTER 16

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted May21, 2026