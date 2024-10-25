A favorite quote of Reiner's. He started a couple of his updates with it: Audi alteram partem.

Wikipedia:

Audi alteram partem is a Latin phrase meaning "listen to the other side", or "let the other side be heard as well". It is the principle that no person should be judged without a fair hearing in which each party is given the opportunity to respond to the evidence against them.

I am starting with this quote because I have noticed that Audi alteram partem has been thrown out the window by ever so many people.

For instance, I have had a number of comments that say something like:

Nobody has managed to explain to me yet how Khazars/Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe and Russia have a supposed right to land in the Middle East.

The implication is obvious: they have no right to be there.

There’s more than one way of answering.

Here’s my nice simple answer:

Nobody has explained to me how Muslims had any right to invade what is now Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, etc - which were all Christian countries at the time of the invasion. Nobody has explained to me how Muslims had any right to invade other Middle Eastern areas with large Christian populations. So everyone knows about the Crusades, but almost no one knows that the Christian leaders from those areas were begging the Pope and other European leaders for 2 centuries to help them because of the invading Muslims. No one has explained to me how Muslims had any right to invade India and do massive massacring - millions of Hindus murdered, in the accounts I have read. And then there was the invasion of Europe, including the conquest of much of Spain and the near-conquest of Vienna - barely stopped at the gates of Vienna. No one has explained to me how Muslims had any right to do that. So please explain. Especially please explain why you are silent about all that and go on and on about Israel.

My sense is that the person who wrote “Nobody has managed to explain to me yet how Khazars/Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe and Russia have a supposed right to land in the Middle East” never thought of the INVASION of Muslims to ever so many countries - which is way more than going somewhere and settling there.

Nor does this person show awareness of the massive millions of people who have settled in places far from ancestral territories.

________________________

This person also accused me of having a dog or bone or something or other in this, while claiming that she did not.

Once again, my answer is simple:

You say you have no dog or no bone or no something or other in this, and I do. My aim - my dog or cat or bone - is to learn more of the truth.

To continue:

One way to get more truth is to learn more facts - so I don’t know if this person knows, for instance, that Muslims (who were not from India - in other words, had a different genetic heritage) invaded India and murdered millions of Hindus.

Especially important, when someone is attacking Zionists / Israelis / Jews for “the systematic eviction and slaughter of the Palestinians,” (yes, another quote), for the person to show awareness of Muslim history. I have never found that to be the case.

By the way, the awareness should be not just of ancient history. Here are some links to the ongoing Muslim murder of non-Muslims in Darfur, something which has been going on for a long time:

https://www.wionews.com/world/piled-up-shot-and-thrown-in-river-witnesses-reveal-gruesome-details-of-ethnic-cleansing-in-darfur-719945

https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/05/09/sudan-ethnic-cleansing-west-darfur

https://www.hrw.org/report/2024/05/09/massalit-will-not-come-home/ethnic-cleansing-and-crimes-against-humanity-el

Also there is loads of systematic murder by Muslims of Christians in Nigeria. I have been hearing of this for years. I wonder if the person who wrote of “the systematic eviction and slaughter of the Palestinians” has any awareness of what is happening in Nigeria.

Further, I am sure the person has no awareness of the many different Jewish understandings of the history of Israel, and also of the current war with Gaza and now Lebanon.

________________________

What I see a lot of is people caught in an intensely one-sided pro-Palestinian narrative, without showing any awareness of their being caught up in a narrative. In other words, they show no awareness that they have blinkers on about any history of Muslims other than what they believe to be the history of Palestinians.

________________________

I was recently talking with someone who was clearly against “Zionism.” He asked why Israel was against a 2-state solution. I responded that Palestinians have been offered a 2-state solution 5 times, that Israel agreed to all 5 proposals, and that Palestinians turned down all 5 proposals. The person had never heard of any of this. So I went hunting on a site I appreciate, Prager U, and found a 5-minute video that covered all 5 proposals:

By the way, this person had no awareness that the 2 million Israeli Muslims had the same rights to education, health care, and voting as the 7 million non-Muslim (in large part Jewish) Israelis. So there are Muslim members of the Israeli knesset (parliament) - while definitely there are no Jewish members of the governments of, say, Morocco or Saudi Arabia or Iran!!

I asked: in which country do Muslims have the highest average level of education? He made several guesses. Wrong each time. For instance, Egypt. No. He was stumped.

The answer, as you may have guessed, is Israel.

_______________________

I have a lot more to learn about all this.

One thing I am learning is the amount of anti-Jewish thinking, believing and feeling among people who are very aware of another mainstream false narrative, the mainstream false narrative which most people have been indoctrinated to believe about the lockdowns and covid and injections.

_______________________

There is a small part of me that says: don’t post this, it’ll get lots of people mad. There’s another part of me - not so small!! - that says, Post this. You are doing your best to think well and clearly, and to tell what you are learning.



Posted Oct 25, 2024