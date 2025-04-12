I am in a tropical country. Palm trees sway outside the huge arched windows. Late afternoon sun glints on the palm trees’ long . . . is it fronds? The trees do not have what I would call leaves.

And I am inviting you on this part of my journey, a journey from the cold north to the tropical warmth. But it is far more than that.

Still, the outisde journey matters.

A year ago I had no idea of making any change to where I was living. Now I am here and it is beginning to feel like home.

What do I have for you, that might make you eager, or even slightly interested, to come along on my journey?

I know some of you have been reading my posts for a long time. You like what I write and maybe also appreciate me as a person. It feels right for you to come along.

But what do I have?

This journey is about flourishing fully - like the lush tropical landscape outside. It is not all idyllic. There is a chicken coop not far away. Several months ago there were nine chickens. Now there are five. It could have been dogs. Or large wild cats. I forget what species live in the neighborhood. I remember one of the chickens that disappeared. The leader. She was always out in front. In the morning, when grain was scattered for them, she was always the first to start helping herself. And then one morning she was not there. The end of her journey.

Back to my underlying question.How does one flourish fully? How do I flourish fully? And you? How do you flourish fully?

That’s a quest I’ve been on, it feels like just about all my life.

I remember my Grade Two teacher saying: Do not read ahead! By then I was at the end of the classroom reader, ready to move on. The teacher needed to keep us in a pack, so we’d all get through at the same time.

Yet I loved school - a much larger world than home.

And yet there were harsh sides at school. Excusion in the schoolyard. A long story, not for here.

Here the question is: How to flourish fully.

_____________________

I remember writing a film script when I was twelve, revising it until I was fourteen.

I had no idea of the next step. I had the main cast in my mind. Myself, my sister, and a friend of my sister’s.

What did one do with a script and a dream?

I had seen finished films on screen.

I had no roadmap. I had no clue.

Everything between what I was able to do and the goal, a movie on the big screen, was invisible, a blur.

I had read of stars being “discovered.” I daydreamed of being discovered. The summer I was twelve, my sister and I spent with an older couple, in their seventies. I remember sitting, posing, in the lovely front garden - an English garden where there were new flowers week after week. I was wearing my little girl bathing suit, checked red-and-blue cotton with white cotton trum. I had pigtails - what a horrible word for short braids. I would lean back on one elbow, as I had seen stars do. Would someone passing by happen to be a Hollywood director, spot me and my sister? Would the car come to a screeching halt, or a slow stop? And would the director love my film script?

It did not feel plausible. But I had no idea what else I could do beyond posing in the front garden facing onto a country road where a few cars would pass every hour.

I read a book by Mark Twain that summer, The Mysyterious Stranger. Such a dark world. And I read a play by George Bernard Shaw, Arms and the Man - The Chocolate Cream Soldier. I loved it. I also read another of his plays. Candida - something like that. I coudl not understand it at all. I was so disappointed.

I was also silently disappointed that my sister and I were not discovered. I had not told anyone my dream of Hollywood fame. I likewise did no tell anyone of my diappointmrnt.

I had no idea, that summer, of what more that I could do tbeyond what I was doing.

_____________________

Perhaps ten years ago, I took my favorite image of me, and put a star around it. I wrote the word, Star, on the picture. Because yes, that is a dream, and more than a dream. It is something I’m working toward. Not to be a star for the sake of being a star. But to be known because of the gifts I had created.

For instance, my own personal development model, Full Flourishing, which came through my exploringt and experiencing so many other models and finding them lacking exxential aspects.

How to reach more people with that, which I see as a potentially amazing gift to people?

And then,there are all those poems and songs, for thirty years now. An ever changing flow.

_____________________

Today what I want is to send out this invitation to come along on this journey toward greater flourising - my own and yours.

A cat is sitting on the desk in front of the laptop. One hand is on each side of her, so I can reach the keyboard. There’s a big screen higher up to the right, high enough so I can see it without disturbing her.

The cat is Zonzon, almost eighteen. Two days ago she made the voyage to Costa Ruca in a small cat carrier under the seat in front of me. I was warned that cats are traimatized by airline flying. Someone suggested I rehome them rather than put them through the stress. That did not feel right to me. I care about these creatures, and have the sense they care about me.

Two other cats came along on this flight, each in its own very large cat carrioer, down in the babbage compartment. When I arrived at my home and opened the doors to their containers, these two walked out slowly and started sniffing, exploring. They were clearly interested. But they are younger Teeblanc is fifteen. And Katarina Kat is only seven. It took Zonzon two days to ccme sit on the desk between me and my laptop. Katarina Kat is curled up on the desk, to my left. Teeblanc is relaxed on the back of the couch not far away.

Part of my journey was learning to jump through the many hoops - masses of paperwork - that needed jumping through so my animals could come with me. More cats and one dog will be coming.

Now one big part of my quest is finding community. Human community. I had none in my country home in Canada. I loved the view from my home. Large windows, and a view stretching fifty kilometers. I was able to see sunrise coming slowly in the east, and sunset happening slowly in the west.

For a time I had a friend who lived close by. One day, as he was talking with a contractor about some renovations, he died of a heart attack.

_____________________

How do I stir a spark in you so you want to come along?

I will start with some truths. There are so many longings I have not found ways to satisfy, or anyway not fully.

I am alone, have been alone for fifteen years. How to find a life partner? How to make something into a life partnership?

I have learned so much, these past fifteen years, in how to make a life partnership flourish. I have taken an excellent course in couple counrselling and I have done couple counseling. Very satisfying.

I have not met anyone to partner with.

Nor have I found a publisher for a preteen novel, Caro’s Quest, which I wrote close to twenty years ago. It’s as topical as ever, it feels to me. Being thirteen. Not being sure what is real. Are there invisible dogs that some people can see?

I have not . . .

I could go on at length abour things I have not done, not reached.

But what comes to mind is that I have not given up.

And this past year I have embarked on this enourmous adventure. Not neat and tidy. No guided tour.

I have landed in what feels like a fairy tale home n a fairy tale landscape.

There is so much I am taking steps toward.

And there is so much I have. Like the friend who sent me Raising the Peaceable Kingdom, to read on the flight here. I did read much of it on the journey here. It is amazing, what it takes to raise animals from five different species, to see if, with really good caring, there could come to be a peaceable kingdom.

I was going to write that there is so much I long for, hunger for. That is so very true. And sometimes, especially in the evening, there is much disappointment and even despair. But I know that with just a few hours of sleep, things feel do-able once again.

Right now, one thing I want is that I want some people along, on this personal quest to full flourishing, perhaps part of their own personal quest.

Even more than that, I have wanted to get started, to write this invitation. And I have done it.

So that’s it. You’re invited.



Posted April 12, 2025