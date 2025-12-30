I could not remember the day or even the month when I wrote the beginning of A STORY.

Everything has a beginning. Open any book. It has a beginning. Even the universe, so I’ve been told, has a beginning. The big bang. Or maybe, according to some people, that isn’t what happened. Anyway, not everything begins with a big bang. Sometimes it begins with noticing an old door with a small sign hanging from the handle, OPEN. You can tell it’s a book store for used books. A few are displayed beautifully in the dusty windows on each side of the door. Others are stacked. And when you look inside, you can see shelves reaching way high. Books and more books. You turn the handle. The lighting is a bit dim. The floorboards are old and well worn. The store, you can see, has a long history. Was it always a bookstore for used books? It’s a quiet afternoon. You hadn’t planned on going into a bookstore. But you walk in. A beginning has happened.

When did I write that? I had to look it up. The month, March. The day, March 2. The year, 2024.

The chapter continues. You have walked in. A beginning has happened. There is a book you come upon. MOMENTS. A book of poetry. You don’t read poetry. But you pick it up anyway.

152 chapters came and went.

The last chapter was sent out on December 16, 2025. More than 21 months after the first chapter.

What’s next?

One thing is to let the chapters be - to let them gather virtual dust in the Substack archives.

That isn’t what I want. I see the chapters together in a book - a hard-copy book. The kind of book you hold in your hands, touch, run your hands over the cover, open, turn the pages, have on your bedside table or coffee table. Ideally, there is a hard cover version and a paperback version.

In fact, I see more than a book. I see the book accompanied by a reading of the book, perhaps 3 chapters a week. As the book has 152 chapters, that means the recordings are going out for almost a year - one week less than a year.

I also see MOMENTS as a book. That comes next.

What’s my (minimum) goal? 100 people saying yes. Yes, they will buy the book plus recording. With print on demand, it’s feasible to print a very small number.

This brings me to my first effort to bring my goal into reality: an important question to all my subscribers - to you.

Would you buy the combined book plus audio version? The cost? I’m thinking it will somewhere around $50. If yes, please let me know in the comments.

And if I don’t get 100 yesses? I will need to think of some other way to get the book, not just into print, but to people who love to have it and read it.

_________________________

And then, it’s been a long time since the beginning of the book was sent out. It’s quite possible you have forgotten it. So here are the first 2 chapters (with a link at the bottom to further chapters):

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning

A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning

_________________________



Posted Dec 30, 2025







