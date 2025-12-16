Yes, that is the ending of this story.

You have decided to invite her out for supper. There are a couple of restaurants not far from the bookstore that look quite good. One is Italian. One is French. You’ve looked in through the windows. Very nice decor. The food should also be good. You stop at the cash. The woman is reading Winnie the Pooh. She looks up. To be continued . . . in another story.

Why end there? After all, there are so many more poems. Most of the love poems have not been read. And who knows how many more poems there are in MOMENTS.

Yes, there are ever so many more poems. And they will be read..

But right now, there is a love story directly ahead, very clearly.

This moment, it feels to me, is the end of A STORY, the story of someone who walks into a slightly dusty used bookstore, picks up a book of poems just because it happens to be there, and comes to read one of the poems. And another. And another.

What’s next is another story. In some ways, it’s a much more usual one - a love story.

There’s leaving the bookstore together. Deciding on the restaurant. Deciding on the table. Deciding on what to order. Not deciding what to talk about, letting that flow.

There’s staying late at the restaurant. Lingering. Having a second cappuccino. Talking and listening. Getting to know more about each other.

There’s knowing they will be going out again. And again.

But that’s all another story.

152 chapters ago, it felt right to me to start this book.

A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING Everything has a beginning. Open any book. It has a beginning. Even the universe, so I’ve been told, has a beginning. The big bang. Not everything begins with a big bang. Sometimes it begins with noticing an old door with a small sign hanging from the handle, OPEN.

And now, it feels right to me to have an ending - just of this book.

At the same time, for “you,” standing a bit awkwardly at the cash, and for the woman at the cash, it is the beginning of another chapter in their lives. Getting to know each other. Getting closer and closer. Becoming a couple. Figuring out how they will live as a couple.

“You” keep reading poems. The woman keeps reading books.

It isn’t very long before you tell the woman you love her.

You are home from a quest you set out on accidentally. Have you gone on a hero’s journey? Perhaps. Probably. At any rate. you have come back with unimagined riches, with a flow inside yourself - ruminations and illuminations - and with a love deeper than any you have felt before.

THE STORY CONTINUES

Soon it may be time to tell this love story.

For now . . .

A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted December 16, 2025