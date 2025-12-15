Sitting in the nook, in the comfortable armchair, you have been hearing, inside yourself, words about a house by the river.

The poem ends with

Is that what you want to give the woman at the cash? Your love? Your loving?

Love has never worked out for you. You gave up on it more than two decades ago.

All the same, you have been wondering, every now and then, about mentioning a walk to the woman at the cash. You’ve also thought about asking her if she’d like to have a coffee sometime, after the bookstore closes.

Recently you have decided on something other than a walk or a coffee - something with a more definite indication of . . . interest. A nice cool word.

You have decided to invite her out for supper. There are a couple of restaurants not far from the bookstore that look quite good. One is Italian. One is French. You’ve looked in through the windows. Very nice decor. The food should also be good.

You stop at the cash.

The woman is reading Winnie the Pooh.

She looks up.

To be continued . . . in another story.



