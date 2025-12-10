Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Fakhoury's avatar
Peggy Fakhoury
19m

Of course, there is a beautiful house within us. And sharing it with another house within would be so wholesome. Thanks for the poem. Peggy Fakhoury

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elsa Schieder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture