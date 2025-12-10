You have never liked the idea of a house by the river. Damp and moldy. Those are your first words that come to mind. But as you’re getting ready to stand up and head for the door, you hear words inside yourself, words from the book of love poems.

That house that lives inside you. Does some kind of house live inside you, different from the house you’ve lived in for decades? So very comfortablle.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted December10, 2025