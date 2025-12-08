You are silently chuckling to yourself, imaging yourself - while sitting in a comfy armchair in a dusty used bookstore - as the hero on a quest. MOMENTS is closed on your lap. Today, you have the sense, is not the day for a new poem.

It seems to be the day, however, for favorite poems. First you have been hearing, in your mind,

Doors inside

are opening

Air is blowing

between rooms

tugging, towing

stuff from shadows and gloom

to bask in the sunlight

of a warm afternoon

And now you are hearing Who is This Person I Call Me?

every day is flowing

into another

going who knows where?

who knows where?

who knows where my life will lead?

who is this person I call me?

Has your life been leading you on a quest?

https://elsasemporium.com/this-person-i-call-me.html

every day is flowing

into another

going

who knows where?

who knows where?

who knows where my life will lead?

who is this person I call me?

You remember the last line of the poem.

let there be glory

If so, it isn’t the glory of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the magic of the Narnia tales. You remember your Grade 5 teacher reading the book to the class, bit by bit, every Friday afternoon. The class was silent. Nobody wanted the class to end. But the bell would ring and she would say, To be continued next week. And you would leave, your head filled with Narnia.

And now?

Now you come to this bookstore, which you had never noticed before.

On Wednesday evening you trek to the Cafe, are part of the group gathering there, to wonder about what news to spread on Saturday morning.

And on Saturday morning you meet up, at the mini supermarket, with the very old guy who is always laughing and almost dancing in his movements. The two of you spend a couple of hours talking to people coming out of the big grocery, passing out flyers on what the government is up to, and what people can do. Health tips, you’ve also passed out some of those.

Some of the people coming into the parking lot are regulars who come up to you, are glad to chat. Some make sure not to get near you.

And then, throughout the week, off and on, you work on Ruminations and Illuminations. That has been the biggest part, so far, of your quest - to bring your ruminations and illuminations into this small book you have been writing.

But there is part of the quest you have not gone on.

Now, you realize, it is time for that.

Because the hero meets a true love. That is how you gain the keys to the kingdom.

And you have not done that. You have never spoken more than a few words to the woman at the cash, who is always reading - including one of your favorite books of all time, I, Claudius, about insane times in the Roman Empire. You remember how much you liked it, seeing that she was reading that book.

You also remember reading that the author of I, Claudius, short of funds - urgently short - penned it in something like 9 days.

And now the world has once more gone insane.

But you are not near the center of the known universe - very unlike Claudius, who was near the center but was never expected to take any major role.

But though Claudius became emperor, which is like nothing in your future, like him you are doing what you can, given where you find yourself. You are not hiding from the world.

But so far, you have stayed from what could be keys to the kingdom.

You take MOMENTS. and put it on the short stack of books beside the comfy armchair.

You have left the world of Narnia, you realize. Is this even better than Narnia, you wonder.



To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted December 8, 2025