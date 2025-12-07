Should you turn to a favorite poem? Or should it be one of those love poems you have not even glanced at? Most of the love poems remain unread, you realize.

But even though you have picked up MOMENTS and are holding it, your mind is not on the poems. Sitting there, in the comfy armchair, looking at the shelves upon shelves of books, you have been thinking of your own book, the book you have been writing.

You had a sudden realization, several days ago, that the title that had felt right, Ruminations, was an incomplete book title. It was not enough.

The hero’s journey comes to mind. The hero sets out unexpectedly.

And what?

Comes to a used bookstore with large windows on either side of the door. The door has a handle. From it hangs a sign that says, Open.

You turn the handle, walk in. There is a tinkle from the small bell above the door.

You remember, from childhood, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Adventures in the land of Narnia.

Nothing like that awaited you. Row upon row, shelf upon shelf, of books. Used books. Books previously read, most of them, often by more than one person. So many thoughts and lives turned into words printed on page after page.

A poem comes to mind.

Doors inside

are opening

Air is blowing

between rooms

tugging, towing

stuff from shadows and gloom

to bask in the sunlight

of a warm afternoon

You lean back, close your eyes.

Inside yourself come more words from the poem.

A warming breeze is blowing

curtains aside

opening wide

the rooms inside

to a fresh tide

of air throwing

shifting sunlight

on the walls

on all

that’s inside

Doors inside opening . . . Yes, that’s been happening. And on the other side . . . ?what . . . ? You have the sense of wide open spaces, warm light from a late afternoon sun, quiet spaces for ruminations.

In the poem it was different. 7 Days in a Row, Happiness.

You have a sense that such happiness could happen to you too, but it has not happened yet. You even have an inkling how it might happen, 7 days in a row, happiness. But you have not opened the door to that possibility, not even inside your mind, more than a crack.

You are thinking about the book you have been writing, that one day it could be part of these shelves upon shelves of books, part of this richness.

The hero, at the end of the quest, returns back to the everyday world, often having saved the world, almost always having won an amazing prize.

Have you been on a quest, you wonder. And if so, have you done anything to save the world and win the prize?

To be continued . . .



