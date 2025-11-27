You are sitting in the comfy armchair of the somewhat dusty used bookstore. Who could ever dust all these books, rows upon rows of books?

You only see the dust specks when, like now, the sun is streaming in the huge windows, which are also dusty.

You are not reading. And you don’t care about the dust specks. You see them, but you don’t care.

You are ruminating. About the ostriches. About other horrors. And about the book you have been putting together. About the title for the book, to be specific.

Those ostriches, gunned down. Hacked. Some beheaded. A total lack of mercy. Briefly, the ostriches come alive again in you. And the horror of their death.

Someone wrote a song about the massacre. It touched you. The melody stayed within you for days.

But now it has faded, like the massacre, which has become one of the masses of horrors in this world with so many horrors. 300 school children kidnapped by Islamic terrorists from a Christian school in Nigeria. A young white woman, a refugee, hacked to death on a New York subway by a young black man with a long criminal record.

You close your eyes, shake your head.

And then your attention leaves the horrors.

They are not all that matters. That is a truth that you have come to many times.

Now your mind goes to your book. That matters to you. You think of all the time, the thought, the ruminating and writing. Perhaps the book will even matter to other people as well.

You have been calling it Ruminations. That title has felt right to you.

But not any longer. It does not feel true enough. You have been doing much more than ruminating.

That word leaves out what, to you, matters most.

Since coming to the bookstore, reading poem after poem, going home and writing down your ruminations, you have been having, without trying, tiny illuminations. Something like lights - many tiny lights - have been turned on inside you. Something in you is more alive.

There is a new title in your mind: Ruminations and Illuminations.

It sounds a bit grandiose to you.

But it is true.

You reach for MOMENTS. Should you turn to a favorite poem? Or something new? And then there are all those love poems you have not even glanced at.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

Posted November 27, 2025