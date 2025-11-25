You remember the urgent cry for help.

Do I scream

Do I yelp

Do I belt out my needs

Do I beg on bended knee for Help. Who will help? Help.

Can’t stay

unhelped alone lost strong

yet floating like a log in a lake for my sake Help.

But everything felt safe when you read that poem. The somewhat dusty used bookstore felt safe. And it seemed that the ostriches, all 300 of them, or was it 400, were safe, shielded by some Supreme Court edict.

But as you found out one morning, the ostriches were not safe. Very early in the morning of that day, they had been gunned down. Hired killers. Hired by the government.

Many cared. They tried. But they could not help.

You remember your shock. Your numbness. Your disbelief.

The grief came much later.

And now. The ostriches. Now it all feels like from long ago.

You know that for some people, the ostrich slaughter ripped their world apart. And their world is still torn.

For you? Somehow that gaping wound has sealed, somewhat at least.

You are back in the bookstore, the first time in quite a while. You are thinking, ruminating on . . . so many things, like the slaughter of the ostriches, which does keep coming to mind, and also on something much less momentous, the book you have been writing.

The title you have picked isn’t the right title, you are realizing. Ruminations. It leaves out something essential,

To be continued . . .



