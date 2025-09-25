You have turned to Who Will Help, and you have read the poem. Then you closed the book for a moment or two. You are used to requests for help, even touching appeals for help. This was a CRY for help.
You wonder, have you ever felt such an urgent need for help? If so, not for a long time.
You open the book again.
Do I scream
Do I yelp
Do I belt out my needs
Do I beg on bended knee for
Help.
Who will help?
Help.
Can’t stay
unhelped alone lost strong
yet floating like a log in a lake
for my sake
Help.
How do I find
Help?
Do I cry
Do I whimper stammer insist
Do I lie
Do I ask
Do I wheedle or whine
Do I proudly flaunt my wonderful wares
Do I dare to shout,
You are missing out
on a wonderful chance
Help.
Who will help?
Help.
Can’t you see
I need help
from my toes to my nose
to my knees
costly or free
I need help
I’ve done my share
Now
I need help
The ostriches needed help, still need it.
Your society needs help. It’s urgent. You know that, but you do not feel the urgency.
This cry for help resonates in you.
It says, NOW. I NEED HELP NOW.
You think of a baby who has woken up in the night.
For now, the ostriches are safe. But you know there is so much urgent need.
Yet the day is beautiful.
To be continued . . .
