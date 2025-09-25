You have turned to Who Will Help, and you have read the poem. Then you closed the book for a moment or two. You are used to requests for help, even touching appeals for help. This was a CRY for help.

You wonder, have you ever felt such an urgent need for help? If so, not for a long time.

You open the book again.

https://elsasemporium.com/who-will-help.html

Do I scream

Do I yelp

Do I belt out my needs

Do I beg on bended knee for Help. Who will help? Help.

Can’t stay

unhelped alone lost strong

yet floating like a log in a lake for my sake Help.

How do I find

Help? Do I cry

Do I whimper stammer insist

Do I lie

Do I ask

Do I wheedle or whine Do I proudly flaunt my wonderful wares

Do I dare to shout,

You are missing out

on a wonderful chance Help.

Who will help?

Help.

Can’t you see

I need help

from my toes to my nose

to my knees

costly or free I need help I’ve done my share

Now

I need help

The ostriches needed help, still need it.

Your society needs help. It’s urgent. You know that, but you do not feel the urgency.

This cry for help resonates in you.

It says, NOW. I NEED HELP NOW.

You think of a baby who has woken up in the night.

For now, the ostriches are safe. But you know there is so much urgent need.

Yet the day is beautiful.



To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 25, 2025