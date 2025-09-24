You are back at the bookstore, back in your nook. It is time for a poem.

There is a poem that remains unread: Who Will Help? There are a couple of other unread poems as well, but Who Will Help? is the title that’s on your mind. You can almost hear a voice cry out, Who Will Help?

You learned something about the ostriches yesterday evening. Someone sent you a message that help had been offered by a famous wealthy actor, Stallone. Apparently he had offered to take the birds and keep them safe, but was given no response.

You don’t know if that offer actually happened, or was given no response. But if it did,, for you it changes so much. How did it happen that the offer was not taken? Why was the safety of the birds not given top priority?

But that’s not what brought you back to the bookstore.

There has been good news.

You left the house when there was one of those out-of-left-field plot twists. An aboriginal group had just arrived at the ostrich farm, with papers proving the land was ancestral land. As the birds were on ancestral land, they could not be touched.

You had breathed a sigh of relief, closed the computer, and decided it was time for the bookstore and the next poem.

You are thinking of people, of how much of a mess they make of things.

And how, all too often, there is no last minute miracle.

Good that there is, or anyway seems to be, this time.

It’s not easy, you have found, being human and caring.

Last night you ruminated on just that.

And on feeling helpless.

Two more ruminations for your book.

Now you sit in the quiet nook, and you turn to Who Will Help?

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 24, 2025