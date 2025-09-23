The lives of 400 healthy ostriches are on the line. The cull - the murder - is slated to start any time now. The date has been pushed off time and again, but now the hired killers are there.

Those are the words in your mind.

The birds have a legal owner who wants them alive.

So many people care.

The news of the hired killers being there has quietly appeared your inbox.

Only it was not quiet news. The person was desperate.

Everything about the cull - monstrous word hiding a deadly reality - is legal. Not moral. But legal.

You do not know why the birds are still at the farm. Why were they not taken to safety?

But there was never any call for people to come rescue the birds, give them sanctuary, hide them away.

You don’t think you will be reading any poetry today.

You think of a poem you read a couple of days ago. Heavy Rain.

That’s what you feel now. Also you feel so much frustration. This should not be possible.

The other day, you watched a clip of the birds in their large corral. Large birds. Just living their lives.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



