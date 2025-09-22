You like blues music. Love always goes wrong. And yet you laugh with pleasure as you listen.

So, now, The Bluest Bluest Blues.

Yeah

I got the blues

the meanest

most rotten-toothed

most smelly-footed

cross-eyed

blues in town no swamp ever seen

a bluer bluer bluer blues

no matter how many crocodiles

eat

no matter how many

lowdown Swampy Joes

And there you are, once again laughing out loud. That’s the blues for you!

oooh it's blue

blue

the shade of blue

that comes from

being blue

from the day before

you was born oooh it's blue

blue

the color of blue

that's so blue

that no one can even see

that it's blue from

Wailing Selma

and the Wailing

Harmonica Sisters singing the blues

the bluest bluest blues

so blue you can't see

that we're blue

You are in a very good mood. Wailing Selma and the Wailing Harmonica Sisters also sound, in your mind’s ear, like they’re in a good mood, happy to be singing the blues.

Everywhere in your body, you feel happiness.

To be continued . . .



