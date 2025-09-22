You like blues music. Love always goes wrong. And yet you laugh with pleasure as you listen.
So, now, The Bluest Bluest Blues.
Yeah
I got the blues
the meanest
most rotten-toothed
most smelly-footed
cross-eyed
blues in town
no swamp ever seen
a bluer bluer bluer blues
no matter how many crocodiles
eat
no matter how many
lowdown Swampy Joes
And there you are, once again laughing out loud. That’s the blues for you!
oooh it's blue
blue
the shade of blue
that comes from
being blue
from the day before
you was born
oooh it's blue
blue
the color of blue
that's so blue
that no one can even see
that it's blue
from
Wailing Selma
and the Wailing
Harmonica Sisters
singing
the blues
the bluest bluest blues
so blue you can't see
that we're blue
You are in a very good mood. Wailing Selma and the Wailing Harmonica Sisters also sound, in your mind’s ear, like they’re in a good mood, happy to be singing the blues.
Everywhere in your body, you feel happiness.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:
