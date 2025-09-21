You realize you are on a roll. Day after day, you visit the somewhat dusty bookstore that feels like home to you. Every evening, you sit at your computer and write more of Ruminations.

Now you briefly glance at the displays in the huge old windows to the left and right of the door, then turn the door handle, open the door, hear the light tinkle of the bell announcing your presence. For you, the sound says, home. A home away frm home.

Day after day, you come to read poem after poem.

You don’t need to open MOMENTS to know the titles that you will be choosing from:

Who Will Help

The Bluest Bluest Blues

The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest

Standing on My Own Two Feet

Still, you do open to the table of contents, and another title jumps out at you:

Where Is My Match?

That’s a very good question, you decide. But you decide to leave it aside, for the moment anyway.

Hmmm.

You have always liked blue. And you have always liked blues music. You decide to turn to The Bluest Bluest Blues.

You can almost hear the mouth harmonica, the wailing voices.

You laugh a little laugh and turn to the page.

To be continued . . .



