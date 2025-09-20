There is a quote you came across recently. It’s something like: Don’t ask what the world needs from you. Ask what brings you most alive. And do that. Because nothing is more needed than people who are fully alive.

You heard, long ago: Don’t ask what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.

This quote has stayed with you because it has such a different message. Nothing is more needed than people who are fully alive.

That person with cold gray rain in their soul. They feel fully alive. And these poems you’ve been reading. Fully alive.

And you?

You are walking home slowly. This evening you will ruminate on cold gray rain

in the soul. And on being fully alive.

From head to toes.

From fingertips to nose.

Yes, fully alive. That is the key.

And yourself? You take a look inward. You feel fully alive. Quietly alive.

From head to toes.

From fingertips to nose.

You smile to yourself. Maybe one of these days you will write a poem. In the meantime, you are writing Ruminations.

In your mind’s eye, you see the book cover.

It’s not very original, you realize. But you like it. Not too many books these have covers like that.

You realize you will have to include, in the book’s preface, a note of gratitude for the inspiration you received from what feels to you like the strangest of sources, a book of poetry, MOMENTS.

To be continued . . .



