You read the first words a second time, and go on.

https://elsasemporium.com/heavy-rain.html

Heavy rain

in my soul

Heavy grays as if I toil

underground

in a mine

with weeping walls

dark with grime

You sometimes get quite discouraged. But this is something different - weeping walls dark with grime. This is very very heavy rain.

Blue skies

Autumn golds

Vivid honeys I behold

with my eyes But inside

dark gray skies

It’s mid afternoon in the bookstore. The day is grayish. But inside you feel happiness. Inside yourself you are ruminating on heavy rain in the soul.

How is it that you are feeling such happiness when thinking of heavy rain in the soul?

You know the answer. It’s because you feel Ruminations coming together.

Your touch is warm

But I am numb

tired

weary

I've become dark and gray Heavy rain

in my soul

I despair

can't believe

we'll make it through

you and me as a couple

as a pair

You almost groan. This isn’t Romeo and Juliet, two lovers madly in love, but with the fates and their families against them.

What is this instead?

It’s a present-day tragedy, you think.

Heavy grays

everywhere not honeyed golds

Is it old grief

welling through

bruising the day

me and you?

Or is it the truth? -

there won't be

a couple

made of

you and me?

For now

despair

blue skies

your warm touch barely touching the rock of fear

the wall of chill



as I plod onward

led by my will







but I long for

a nest

a rest

a love that fills



stills



the cold gray rain

in my soul

The words resonate inside you: the cold gray rain in my soul.

You know you will be ruminating on these words, and also perhaps on other present-day tragedies.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 19, 2025