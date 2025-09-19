You read the first words a second time, and go on.
Heavy rain
in my soul
Heavy grays
as if I toil
underground
in a mine
with weeping walls
dark with grime
You sometimes get quite discouraged. But this is something different - weeping walls dark with grime. This is very very heavy rain.
Blue skies
Autumn golds
Vivid honeys
I behold
with my eyes
But inside
dark gray skies
It’s mid afternoon in the bookstore. The day is grayish. But inside you feel happiness. Inside yourself you are ruminating on heavy rain in the soul.
How is it that you are feeling such happiness when thinking of heavy rain in the soul?
You know the answer. It’s because you feel Ruminations coming together.
Your touch is warm
But I am numb
tired
weary
I've become
dark and gray
Heavy rain
in my soul
I despair
can't believe
we'll make it through
you and me
as a couple
as a pair
You almost groan. This isn’t Romeo and Juliet, two lovers madly in love, but with the fates and their families against them.
What is this instead?
It’s a present-day tragedy, you think.
Heavy grays
everywhere
not honeyed golds
Is it old grief
welling through
bruising the day
me and you?
Or is it the truth? -
there won't be
a couple
made of
you and me?
For now
despair
blue skies
your warm touch
barely touching
the rock of fear
the wall of chill
as I plod onward
led by my will
but I long for
a nest
a rest
a love that fills
stills
the cold gray rain
in my soul
The words resonate inside you: the cold gray rain in my soul.
You know you will be ruminating on these words, and also perhaps on other present-day tragedies.
To be continued . . .
Posted Sept 19, 2025