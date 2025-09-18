You’ve been through heavy rain many times - miserable if you’re out in it, sometimes a pleasure if you’re warm at home glancing out the window every now and then. No leaks in the roof. Windows solid against the wind. Good heating. A nice warm sweater. Thick warm slippers.

And now, this poem, Heavy Rain. What will that be like?

You turn to the poem.

This will not be fun, you think to yourself.

It has been a long time since you felt heavy rain in your soul. But you can remember the grip of the feeling.

What has happened since? Is it that somehow you have become more content? Or have you just given up on some things, and the aching longing also went?

You decide to turn to the poem.



Posted Sept 18, 2025