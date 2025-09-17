You’re back at the bookstore. Last night you ruminated for a long time on lulls. Productive and unproductive lulls. Fallow-time lulls, like fields with nothing planted for a year.

That hasn’t been the case with you. This year there have been many seeds in the field of your life. This bookstore. The poems. The woman at the cash. The cafe down the narrow lane. Wednesday evening meetings on the issue of the day. Saturday morning at 10 in the morning, meeting with the very old guy at the supermarket, handing out fliers to shoppers coming out of the supermarket, their carts full of groceries.

It’s been quite a full lull.

And now, for the next poem that most appeals to you from the ever-shortening list of unread poems that stand out for you.

Hmmm.

Who Will Help

Heavy Rain

The Bluest Bluest Blues

The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest

Standing on My Own Two Feet

Hmmm.

You read over the titles twice more.

Hmmm. Hmmm.

You decide to go for what looks like it may well be the gloomiest one. Heavy Rain.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

Posted Sept 14, 2025