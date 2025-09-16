You read the last lines again:

I'm not on empty. I'm not on full.

I'm not stuck in a rut. I'm just in a lull.

I'm resting myself, getting my strength back,

the strength I need for loving, a loving that attracts a strong keen loving

a loving that pulls

a new warm loving

so life can be full.

Love? Loving? You feel slightly irritated.

You read the words a second time.

I'm not on empty. I'm not on full.

I'm not stuck in a rut. I'm just in a lull.

I'm resting myself, getting my strength back,

the strength I need for loving, a loving that attracts a strong keen loving

a loving that pulls

a new warm loving

so life can be full.

You go back to the beginning:



You like that a lot better. Being in a lull, for whatever reason, and knowing you’ll get out of it.

As for . . .

a strong keen loving

a loving that pulls

a new warm loving

so life can be full.

You have not been looking for that.

You’re very glad that Ruminations appears to be coming together. That is getting you out of the lull of not knowing where to go with all your notes.

You think again of people who talk of “downloading” ideas and even books, including someone who “downloaded” a book that sold millions of copies. What if the true author stepped forward, told that twerp to get out of the way, and started collecting all the royalties?

You snort quietly.

Will anyone read Ruminations? You don’t know. But you are sure that you are the one writing it. And that doing the writing is getting you out of your own lull.

To be continued . . .



Posted Sept 16, 2025