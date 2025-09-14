You turn the handle. The door opens, hits the little bell above the door. There’s a tinkle. You like that tinkle. You nod at the woman at the cash, reading as always, looking up briefly, to smile at you. You smile back. What is she reading today? You can’t tell.

Soon you’re in the nook, in the comfortable armchair. Yesterday it was Forever Alone. But you’re not forever alone.

So what will it be today?

Not on Empty, Not on Full

Who Will Help

Heavy Rain

The Bluest Bluest Blues

The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest

Standing on My Own Two Feet

The first one seems the most cheerful: Not on Empty, Not on Full. You will go with that one.

You turn to the page.

https://elsasemporium.com/not-empty-not-full.html

You like that. Not on empty, not on full, not stuck in a rut, I’m in a lull. You like that very much. That’s you, this past while, with your piles of notes that would not organize themselves in your brain but stayed muddled. Yes, you’ve been in a lull.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 14, 2025