You don’t know how long you have been sitting there, the book on your lap, open to Forever Alone. You don’t know how often you’ve read it. You thought it would be about love, about love lost. It isn’t. Or anyway, hardly.
There are words that could be about love:
never
with a match
forever
a catch
But most of the words are about something else:
no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
You think of your young self, the one with big dreams of somehow touching the world, the one with that inside fire - the one who wrote three books that almost no one has read.
And now there will be Ruminations.
hope may spring eternal
but please someone
help me tend the kernel
or no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
Of course you have not been entirely unheard. For almost three decades, you have taught, shared your love of ethics year after year.
You think of the world around you, where ever greater darkness is looming, and also ever more people are becoming aware of the forces around us. Have you helped some few people hold steady, think clearly, use logic, no matter what messages come from the world around them?
https://elsasemporium.com/forever-alone.html
forever alone
a dog without a bone
a child without a home
a voice without words
a spring without birds
forever
ever
alone
never
with a match
forever
a catch
hopes forever dashed
tires forever slashed
plans crashed smashed
no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
hope may spring eternal
but the kernel may not grow
spring may be too slow
if the climate is too cold
if the ice will not crack
hope may spring eternal
but despair oozes dark
like clay
quicksand
bog
mud
burying the kernel
hope may spring eternal
but please someone
help me tend the kernel
or no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
please someone
help me to be heard
You know you have been heard, though not as your young self imagined being heard.
How much do you still have that hunger inside you, that hunger to have your voice, your words, your vision, widely heard?
You are sure that hunger still exists within you - that your thoughtful voice of reason would be widely heard.
You snap closed MOMENTS.
Enough for one day.
Lots to write about tonight at home.
You will be back at the bookstore tomorrow.
For a moment, you open the book again, turn to the table of contents.
Not on Empty, Not on Full
Who Will Help
Heavy Rain
The Bluest Bluest Blues
The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest
Standing on My Own Two Feet
You’re not sure which poem you will turn to next.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:
elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted Sept 13, 2025