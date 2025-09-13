You don’t know how long you have been sitting there, the book on your lap, open to Forever Alone. You don’t know how often you’ve read it. You thought it would be about love, about love lost. It isn’t. Or anyway, hardly.

There are words that could be about love:

never

with a match

forever

a catch

But most of the words are about something else:

no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped

You think of your young self, the one with big dreams of somehow touching the world, the one with that inside fire - the one who wrote three books that almost no one has read.

And now there will be Ruminations.

hope may spring eternal

but please someone

help me tend the kernel

or no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped

Of course you have not been entirely unheard. For almost three decades, you have taught, shared your love of ethics year after year.

You think of the world around you, where ever greater darkness is looming, and also ever more people are becoming aware of the forces around us. Have you helped some few people hold steady, think clearly, use logic, no matter what messages come from the world around them?

forever alone

a dog without a bone

a child without a home

a voice without words

a spring without birds

forever

ever

alone never

with a match

forever

a catch hopes forever dashed

tires forever slashed

plans crashed smashed no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped hope may spring eternal

but the kernel may not grow

spring may be too slow

if the climate is too cold

if the ice will not crack



hope may spring eternal

but despair oozes dark

like clay

quicksand

bog

mud

burying the kernel hope may spring eternal

but please someone

help me tend the kernel

or no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped please someone

help me to be heard

You know you have been heard, though not as your young self imagined being heard.

How much do you still have that hunger inside you, that hunger to have your voice, your words, your vision, widely heard?

You are sure that hunger still exists within you - that your thoughtful voice of reason would be widely heard.

You snap closed MOMENTS.

Enough for one day.

Lots to write about tonight at home.

You will be back at the bookstore tomorrow.

For a moment, you open the book again, turn to the table of contents.

Not on Empty, Not on Full

Who Will Help

Heavy Rain

The Bluest Bluest Blues

The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest

Standing on My Own Two Feet

You’re not sure which poem you will turn to next.

To be continued . . .



Posted Sept 13, 2025