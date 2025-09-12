You are at the bookstore, which is as dusty as ever, as you can see because the sun is pouring in the huge windows at the front, lighting up the tiny dust particles in the air. You are in your nook, as comfortable as ever in the big old stuffed armchair. In your hands is your favorite book, MOMENTS. You know what you will be reading next. The title has stayed etched in your mind. Forever Alone.
You turn to the poem.
Well, that is certainly gloomy enough.
You read the full poem.
forever alone
a dog without a bone
a child without a home
a voice without words
a spring without birds
forever
ever
alone
never
with a match
forever
a catch
hopes forever dashed
tires forever slashed
plans crashed smashed
no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
hope may spring eternal
but the kernel may not grow
spring may be too slow
if the climate is too cold
if the ice will not crack
hope may spring eternal
but despair oozes dark
like clay
quicksand
bog
mud
burying the kernel
hope may spring eternal
but please someone
help me tend the kernel
or no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
please someone
help me to be heard
To be continued . . .
