You are at the bookstore, which is as dusty as ever, as you can see because the sun is pouring in the huge windows at the front, lighting up the tiny dust particles in the air. You are in your nook, as comfortable as ever in the big old stuffed armchair. In your hands is your favorite book, MOMENTS. You know what you will be reading next. The title has stayed etched in your mind. Forever Alone.

You turn to the poem.

Well, that is certainly gloomy enough.

You read the full poem.

forever alone

a dog without a bone

a child without a home

a voice without words

a spring without birds

forever

ever

alone never

with a match

forever

a catch hopes forever dashed

tires forever slashed

plans crashed smashed no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped hope may spring eternal

but the kernel may not grow

spring may be too slow

if the climate is too cold

if the ice will not crack



hope may spring eternal

but despair oozes dark

like clay

quicksand

bog

mud

burying the kernel hope may spring eternal

but please someone

help me tend the kernel

or no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped please someone

help me to be heard

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

Posted Sept 12, 2025