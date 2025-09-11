You feel very very satisfied with yourself. You ruminated for what felt like hours last night. And then you slept, as the saying goes, like a baby - though babies, you know, are apt to wake up more than once during the night, howling until they get whatever it is they want. And you didn’t wake up. You slept a deep sound sleep - not like most babies, and also not like a log, another strange saying, as if logs slept.

And then you woke up, feeling on top of the world - as another saying goes.

It’s a sunny day, and you feel an inside sunshine, though you don’t know why. Last night you were ruminating on a life not lived fully. So why, today, are you feeling through-and-through happy, satisfied?

You are on your way to the bookstore. You are walking briskly. You have decided to plunge into all the poems about things not going right.

You feel like someone who has decided to do a spring cleaning, and is looking forward to it. You remember the title of one of those poems. Forever Alone.

That certainly sounds gloomy enough.

You are eager to read it.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



