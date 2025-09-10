It Hurts when We Break a Leg or a Heart.

There’s a lot in that poem to ruminate on. The nature of hurt, for one thing. And then there’s what we do with it. Do we lick our wounds like an injured animal? Do we ignore the wounds? Do we end up walking with a slight limp? Do they become invisible to the naked eye? Maybe nothing shows, not even to us - except perhaps years later, when we wonder where it went, that long-ago fire in the belly.

Don't ever forget

life's a miracle

and yet

it hurts

when we break

a leg or a heart

How do we deal with that miracle called life?

Do we let clouds mosey by?

And that ending . . .

Don't ever forget

life's a miracle

my pet

with love

and the highs

the wonder of it all Always remember

you'll do fine

What does it mean, you’ll do fine. What is fine anyway?

You can see the next chapter of Ruminations forming itself. A bit personal, perhaps, touching on things not working out as one would have liked them to, on losing hope that things will go better another time.

And then, have you done fine? more than fine? less than fine?

And what is fine anyway?

You pause. Yes, these are ruminations - thoughts you are mulling over, turning this way and that. But who wants ruminations these days? Who will read ruminations?

You know the current word. Downloads. These days people keep writing about getting downloads, as if they had nothing to do with the words they have written down, that instead some supernatural being or space alien has dictated the message.

Well, you have not been downloading. You have been inspired to ruminate - by poems that have touched you.

You know you will be ruminating a lot more tonight.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 10, 2025