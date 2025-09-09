https://elsasemporium.com/when-we-break-a-leg-or-a-heart.html
Life’s a miracle. You’ve heard that thousands of times. Often followed by Hallelujah.
As for that other part, that it hurts when we break a leg or a heart, you’ve never heard it put quite that way. But it’s obvious.
Don't ever forget
life's a miracle
and yet
it hurts
when we break
a leg or a heart
But don't ever forget
life's a miracle
my pet
with love
and the highs
the wonder of it all
So cry a little while
Do it in your own style
And always remember
you'll do fine
Let your heart ache a while
If it feels right, then cry
And always recall
the wonder of it all
You pause and think back. It takes a while. It’s pretty far back.
You didn’t mind the hurt, you think, not that much anyway. And you’ve always appreciated the wonder of life.
But at some point you gave up hope of having more than you had. It didn’t make sense to you to try yet another time, either with love or with doing more than teaching.
For the wonder of it all, you turned to sunsets and fresh snow in the early morning.
Yes
don't ever forget
life's a miracle
and yet
it hurts
when we break
a leg or a heart
But don't ever forget
life's a miracle
my pet
with love
and the highs
the wonder of it all
This sounds less like a poem to you, than a country song, sung by a cowboy with a large stetson and a fiddle and a bag of cliches.
So let your heart stir a while
or lie still and find
that you remember
not just fog
but sunshine
And even fog can be fine
Enjoy it for a while
And always recall
things change with time
and the wonder of it all
of love that thrills
you to sing in the hills
of love that sends chills
though you run for the hills
of love that stills
you like a silent embrace
like soft touch on the face
Soft touch to the face.
That comes, for you, from the paw of one of your cats, that will raise its paw gently to your face.
Not very romantic.
So let your heart be a while
Watch the clouds mosey by
And always remember
you'll do fine
Don't ever forget
life's a miracle
my pet
with love
and the highs
the wonder of it all
Always remember
you'll do fine
Have you done fine? What about that fire in the belly? And what about that soft touch to the face?
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:
elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted Sept 9, 2025