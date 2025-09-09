https://elsasemporium.com/when-we-break-a-leg-or-a-heart.html

Life’s a miracle. You’ve heard that thousands of times. Often followed by Hallelujah.

As for that other part, that it hurts when we break a leg or a heart, you’ve never heard it put quite that way. But it’s obvious.

Don't ever forget

life's a miracle

and yet

it hurts

when we break

a leg or a heart But don't ever forget

life's a miracle

my pet

with love

and the highs

the wonder of it all So cry a little while

Do it in your own style

And always remember

you'll do fine



Let your heart ache a while

If it feels right, then cry

And always recall

the wonder of it all

You pause and think back. It takes a while. It’s pretty far back.

You didn’t mind the hurt, you think, not that much anyway. And you’ve always appreciated the wonder of life.

But at some point you gave up hope of having more than you had. It didn’t make sense to you to try yet another time, either with love or with doing more than teaching.

For the wonder of it all, you turned to sunsets and fresh snow in the early morning.

Yes

don't ever forget

life's a miracle

and yet

it hurts

when we break

a leg or a heart But don't ever forget

life's a miracle

my pet

with love

and the highs

the wonder of it all

This sounds less like a poem to you, than a country song, sung by a cowboy with a large stetson and a fiddle and a bag of cliches.

So let your heart stir a while

or lie still and find

that you remember

not just fog

but sunshine And even fog can be fine

Enjoy it for a while

And always recall

things change with time

and the wonder of it all of love that thrills

you to sing in the hills

of love that sends chills

though you run for the hills

of love that stills

you like a silent embrace

like soft touch on the face

Soft touch to the face.

That comes, for you, from the paw of one of your cats, that will raise its paw gently to your face.

Not very romantic.

So let your heart be a while

Watch the clouds mosey by

And always remember

you'll do fine Don't ever forget

life's a miracle

my pet

with love

and the highs

the wonder of it all Always remember

you'll do fine

Have you done fine? What about that fire in the belly? And what about that soft touch to the face?

To be continued . . .



