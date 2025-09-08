Which poem will you turn to next? You are in your favorite spot in the used bookstore - in the nook, in the very comfortable stuffed old armchair. You have MOMENTS in your hands, open to the table of contents, looking at the titles of poems you’re pretty sure you haven’t read.

Not on Empty, Not on Full

Who Will Help

Forever Alone

Heavy Rain

It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart

The Bluest Bluest Blues

The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest

Standing on My Own Two Feet

Not a lot of those poems are brimming with happiness or satisfaction. In fact, none of them are. You remember Gentle Rain and Seven Days in a Row, Happiness.

It looks like you have been avoiding poems like The Crabbiest, Sourest, Snappiest.

Maybe it would be good to keep avoiding them.

You decide not to do that.

It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart. You’ll try that one. You have never broken a leg, but you can remember heartache.

You turn to that page.

https://elsasemporium.com/when-we-break-a-leg-or-a-heart.html

Not very profound, you think. But true.

To be continued . . .



