You are carrying a home-made cup of coffee in your own thermal mug. You pause before you reach the bookstore, sit down on a bench beside a bus stop, take a few small sips.

Yesterday evening was a very good evening. The second chapter of Ruminations rather wrote itself. Your thoughts on dreams - not nighttime dreams, but dreams linked to fire in the belly.

Are you cheating, you ask yourself.

You were stalled, uninspired, stuck. You had bunches of notes, but nothing was coming together. You had no idea how to start. And then you listed to The Time for Waiting is Completed and it was effortless. You wrote about the time for waiting being completed, the need to move, even if the words were not perfect, your hope that others could relate to that.

And last night, after reading My Dreams and I, you went home and, once again, it felt like a chapter wrote itself. No struggle.

Now you are wondering what poem to look at next. Maybe there will some inspiration on what to ruminate on next.

Is this cheating, you wonder.

Your book seems to be coming less from you than in response to nudges from poems.

But the thoughts you wrote were entirely your own.

It doesn’t sound like cheating to you. It sounds like inspiration. The poems inspired your own thinking, just like a sunset or a rainstorm could inspire you.

You think of Ode to a Skylark. Was it a skylark? Anyway it was a bird, and the song of that bird inspired a poet, who might have been Tennyson, but you don’t remember.

You take a final small sip of coffee, then close the thermal mug carefully and put it in the special side pocket of your small backpack.

You get up from the bench and are on your way to your home away from home - the slightly dusty and definitely overfilled second-hand bookstore.

What poem will be next? That’s the question on your mind.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 7, 2025