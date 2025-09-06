Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
12hEdited

Hello Elsa, I enjoy your writing very much, and thank you for that.

I have only one dream, a recurring one if you will, I was young, 20 going on 21, when I was accidentally blown-up in the army.

During the day, sometimes parts of my body will feel like it is suddenly on fire and I react accordingly, can't help it. I was blown-up, accidentally, in 1984, a year later I turned myself in to a military drug & alcohol program.

Back then we didn't have PTSD in the military even though it was recognized by the VA in 1980.

I guess it didn't trickle down to the ranks yet. Anyway, I went untreated for 35 years, needless to say, they were painful years.

I just served my 40th year of a life sentence called PSTD, and at the age of 62 years I am still dreaming of being blown-up and blown apart.

So, when you thank me for my service, you have no clue what "my service" means, because I will be serving this life sentence until I die, which according to my neurologist will around when I am 70 years old.

In 2019, I got some help and in then the chicom virus struck and the help stopped, but in 2020, the VA recognized my PTSD. So, good news-ish, of course the VA low balled me and so I am still struggling with the VA.

I used to dream a long time ago in land that no longer exist. Dreams I no longer remember.

Now, I only dream about living to 70, of course those are my day dreams, not my night dreams/mares.

God Bless you All, and please dream big, after all you're Americans and that's what we do best.

~ Lebo Von Lo~Debar ~

Orli and the team
9h

Thank you ELSA 🔥🥂💕🌹🍓🤗

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
