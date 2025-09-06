You have turned to My Dreams and I.
You snort. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. You have the sense that that is exactly how you have been living. Not biting off more than you can chew.
You decide to keep reading.
Don't bite off
more than you can chew
It can't come true
Your dreams never do
Don't dream
It won't come to pass
Don't even ask
Once again you'll be last
And a laughing stock
at that
No matter what you do
It won't come true
Your dreams never do
Don't bite off
more than you can chew
It won't come true
Your dreams never do
You sigh.
Is that what happened with you, that you went from having a fire in your belly, to living less than a full life?
Long ago, did you bite off more than you could chew - some crazy kid dream - and somehow have you let too much go?
The poem goes on.
Yet they don't die
My dreams wait
dust-covered
to fly
on my next try
My dreams are alive
They thrive
on the slightest light
the slightest air
They dare
to stir
to unfurl
their wings
My dreams and I
are ready
for one more try
My dreams do not die
They wait
gestate
They long
to belong to the world
My dreams and I
The sky's not half as high
as the height they would fly
if I try
or so it seems
just one more try
if I dare
if I care
if I try
one more try
My dreams and I
I bite
more than I can chew
I learn
I need help
Will you
help
so we can reach
the sky
my dreams and I
Help? What help can there be? You have had within you the questions that have been with you since childhood. You have studied and written three books that almost no one has read. You have taught for many years on those questions that gripped you and still grip you. You remember the fire in some classroom discussions, when something touched - it seemed to you - the fire in the belly of students.
How many live, you wonder, with that fire in the belly going strong?
Don't bite
more than you can chew
It won't come true
Your dreams never do
And how many live just doing whatever they see needs doing, with the days just running by?
You wonder.
And then you turn back to the page on your lap.
I try
Some dreams fly
halfway to the sky
and I dare
to try
for that flight
to the sky
to the stars
My dreams and I
my life and I
we dare
we care
to try
to learn
to yearn
and again
to try
to try
to try
my dreams and I
My dreams and I
My dreams don't die
They long to fly
yearn for the sky
****
Don't bite
more than you can chew
*****
But my dreams do
Who is that person, you wonder, with dreams that won’t die.
And then you realize. This is all very very good material for your own book. You started with The Time for Waiting is Completed.
You decide that, next, you will write about My Dreams and I, about living with - and without - the fire in the belly.
To be continued . . .
Hello Elsa, I enjoy your writing very much, and thank you for that.
I have only one dream, a recurring one if you will, I was young, 20 going on 21, when I was accidentally blown-up in the army.
During the day, sometimes parts of my body will feel like it is suddenly on fire and I react accordingly, can't help it. I was blown-up, accidentally, in 1984, a year later I turned myself in to a military drug & alcohol program.
Back then we didn't have PTSD in the military even though it was recognized by the VA in 1980.
I guess it didn't trickle down to the ranks yet. Anyway, I went untreated for 35 years, needless to say, they were painful years.
I just served my 40th year of a life sentence called PSTD, and at the age of 62 years I am still dreaming of being blown-up and blown apart.
So, when you thank me for my service, you have no clue what "my service" means, because I will be serving this life sentence until I die, which according to my neurologist will around when I am 70 years old.
In 2019, I got some help and in then the chicom virus struck and the help stopped, but in 2020, the VA recognized my PTSD. So, good news-ish, of course the VA low balled me and so I am still struggling with the VA.
I used to dream a long time ago in land that no longer exist. Dreams I no longer remember.
Now, I only dream about living to 70, of course those are my day dreams, not my night dreams/mares.
God Bless you All, and please dream big, after all you're Americans and that's what we do best.
~ Lebo Von Lo~Debar ~
