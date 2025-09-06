You have turned to My Dreams and I.

You snort. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. You have the sense that that is exactly how you have been living. Not biting off more than you can chew.

You decide to keep reading.

Don't bite off

more than you can chew

It can't come true

Your dreams never do



Don't dream

It won't come to pass

Don't even ask

Once again you'll be last

And a laughing stock

at that



No matter what you do

It won't come true

Your dreams never do



Don't bite off

more than you can chew

It won't come true

Your dreams never do

You sigh.

Is that what happened with you, that you went from having a fire in your belly, to living less than a full life?

Long ago, did you bite off more than you could chew - some crazy kid dream - and somehow have you let too much go?

The poem goes on.

Yet they don't die

My dreams wait

dust-covered

to fly

on my next try My dreams are alive

They thrive

on the slightest light

the slightest air

They dare

to stir

to unfurl

their wings My dreams and I

are ready

for one more try My dreams do not die

They wait

gestate

They long

to belong to the world My dreams and I

The sky's not half as high

as the height they would fly

if I try

or so it seems

just one more try

if I dare

if I care

if I try

one more try My dreams and I I bite

more than I can chew

I learn

I need help

Will you

help

so we can reach

the sky

my dreams and I

Help? What help can there be? You have had within you the questions that have been with you since childhood. You have studied and written three books that almost no one has read. You have taught for many years on those questions that gripped you and still grip you. You remember the fire in some classroom discussions, when something touched - it seemed to you - the fire in the belly of students.

How many live, you wonder, with that fire in the belly going strong?

Don't bite

more than you can chew

It won't come true

Your dreams never do

And how many live just doing whatever they see needs doing, with the days just running by?

You wonder.

And then you turn back to the page on your lap.

I try

Some dreams fly

halfway to the sky and I dare

to try

for that flight

to the sky

to the stars My dreams and I

my life and I

we dare

we care

to try

to learn

to yearn and again

to try

to try

to try my dreams and I My dreams and I My dreams don't die

They long to fly

yearn for the sky



****



Don't bite

more than you can chew



*****



But my dreams do

Who is that person, you wonder, with dreams that won’t die.



And then you realize. This is all very very good material for your own book. You started with The Time for Waiting is Completed.

You decide that, next, you will write about My Dreams and I, about living with - and without - the fire in the belly.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 6, 2025