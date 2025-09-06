You were going to turn to My Dreams and I. That’s the title that kept pulling you. Though it feels to you that you do not have dreams. Or is it that you have not let yourself have dreams for a long time?

Everything is fine, you have said to yourself. And that is true. Everything is fine.

But you used to be different. You used to have, as the saying goes, a fire in your belly. You had a passion for understanding this thing called life - not just living one day after the other, with everything fine, lukewarm fine.

This thing called life.

And then there was the question of good and bad, good and evil. Right and wrong.

So many questions. Like, just what was a life well lived?

Have you had one?

You have loved teaching. Philosophy. Ethics. All the big questions.

But what about the fire in the belly?

And what about the fire of love? Of loving closeness?

It has been almost half a lifetime.

Anyway, instead of turning to My Dreams and I, you fell asleep. You can tell because you have a crick in your neck, from your neck having been tilted at an awkward angle. You must have slept for quite a while.

Your body is filled with that blurry heaviness you often feel for a few minutes on waking up.

Should you turn to the poem now, or put away the book on your lap and come back some other day?

You look at the cover. Moments. Moments that have been lived.

You decide you might as well turn to the poem.

To be continued . . .



