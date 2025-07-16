You like that title. The Time for Waiting is Completed.
You turn to the poem:
https://elsasemporium.com/waiting-completed.html
I wait
but the time for waiting is completed
Yet I stay
though staying is not needed
I linger tinker toy play
Yet have a longing to get away
Still I wait
I fidget fumble kick and grumble
Still I wait
like a baby bird at the edge
wings untried
why oh why
should it fly?
You think back to Ruminations, to going this way and that, but getting nothing done. You have been feeling as stuck as that baby bird.
But you’re a pretty old bird. There is no one to give you a push.
So I wait
but the work has long been done
Yet I stay
when long ago I should have gone
I am edgy restless snappy tense
The air is clear
The air is cool
The breeze is fresh
I sit and stew
Maybe, you think, you can give yourself a push. But how?
I wait
but the time for waiting is completed
But I stay
when leaving is needed
But where to go?
I don't know
The world's immense
I am lost
unless I stay
But I am lost
right here
I've lost my way
my nerve
my drive
I want to have arrived
Yes, that’s you. You want the book completed, printed. You want a hard copy in hand, a few copies in the university bookstore, and another copy in the university library. Maybe there can be some presentation, you talking about the inspiration for this book where you have been totally stuck.
I want to have arrived
But where?
I have no map
and anyhow
it would be out of date
borders have been changing fast
of late
So I wait
I wait
but the time for waiting is completed
what is needed
is
to
go
and go
on
Yes, you need to go, and to go on from there.
You sit in silence, unmoving.
And then it comes to you. You think of a new way of starting Ruminations. You will start with The Time for Waiting is Completed - yourself at your desk, knowing that the time for waiting is completed, but going nowhere. Yes, that will be it.
You shake your head and wonder: how does anyone know what first step to take? You still don’t know if it’s a good step, but you know it’s the step you will be taking.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW:
elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted May 16, 2025