You like that title. The Time for Waiting is Completed.

You turn to the poem:

I wait

but the time for waiting is completed

Yet I stay

though staying is not needed



I linger tinker toy play

Yet have a longing to get away



Still I wait

I fidget fumble kick and grumble

Still I wait

like a baby bird at the edge

wings untried

why oh why

should it fly?

You think back to Ruminations, to going this way and that, but getting nothing done. You have been feeling as stuck as that baby bird.

But you’re a pretty old bird. There is no one to give you a push.

So I wait

but the work has long been done

Yet I stay

when long ago I should have gone



I am edgy restless snappy tense

The air is clear

The air is cool

The breeze is fresh

I sit and stew

Maybe, you think, you can give yourself a push. But how?

I wait

but the time for waiting is completed

But I stay

when leaving is needed But where to go?

I don't know

The world's immense I am lost

unless I stay

But I am lost

right here I've lost my way

my nerve

my drive I want to have arrived

Yes, that’s you. You want the book completed, printed. You want a hard copy in hand, a few copies in the university bookstore, and another copy in the university library. Maybe there can be some presentation, you talking about the inspiration for this book where you have been totally stuck.

I want to have arrived But where?

I have no map

and anyhow

it would be out of date

borders have been changing fast

of late So I wait I wait

but the time for waiting is completed

what is needed

is

to

go



and go

on

Yes, you need to go, and to go on from there.

You sit in silence, unmoving.

And then it comes to you. You think of a new way of starting Ruminations. You will start with The Time for Waiting is Completed - yourself at your desk, knowing that the time for waiting is completed, but going nowhere. Yes, that will be it.

You shake your head and wonder: how does anyone know what first step to take? You still don’t know if it’s a good step, but you know it’s the step you will be taking.

To be continued . . .



Posted May 16, 2025